'I went to the doctor to talk about it and just burst into tears': What you need to know about depression and cycling

Rates of depression have risen dramatically since the pandemic –and cyclists aren’t immune, as Chris Marshall-Bell finds out

Rates of depression have risen dramatically since the pandemic – and cyclists aren’t immune
“Depression, for me, is having no energy to do anything, despite wanting to,” says Matt Gibson, a top domestic racer who currently rides for Continental team Saint Piran.

“You feel helpless, worthless, powerless to your own body, and just generally sh*t. You’ll train and try to hit your numbers, but you can’t. You’re lethargic, weak. More than sadness, it’s a feeling of numbness.” The 27-year-old has competed and won bike races around the world, but accompanying most of his accomplishments has been an invisible illness, one affecting 280 million people worldwide.

