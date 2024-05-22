Georg Steinhauser flies to Dolomite victory on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia

Tadej Pogačar takes even more time on his GC rivals on final mountain-top finish of the race

Georg Steinhauser
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

Georg Steinhauser flew to a solo victory on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia, after going alone on the penultimate climb of the day.

The EF Education-EasyPost rider came close to his maiden win on stage 15 in Livigno, but was caught - as so many others have been - by Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates). Three days later, the young German took a statement win.

