World champions, Olympic medallists and a Tour de France winner – these are the riders retiring in 2025

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli's 'Time to Say Goodbye' – 'Con te partirò' in Italian – is one of the best-selling singles of all time. You've almost certainly heard it, even if it was only when he performed it to Leicester City fans in 2016, the year the team won the Premier League, remember?

For a song about the sadness of farewells, it was a dreary choice, perhaps, to soundtrack such an uplifting moment. I've since found it playing on loop in my head, as the cycling world bids adieu to a generation of world, Olympic, and Grand Tour champions who are retiring this year.

According to ProCyclingStats, more than 50 pro riders, from across the men's and women's WorldTours and ProTours, have decided to finish their careers in 2025.

Some of the announcements have been more publicised than others. At one end, there's Geraint Thomas, whose Tour of Britain send-off attracted fans in their thousands. At the other, there's Alexander Kristoff, who clocked off with 98 pro wins and a DNF at Malaysia's Tour de Langkawi.

Here's a closer look at some of the riders who are calling it a day, as well as a list of all 33 men and 19 women retiring. Roll end credits.

Geraint Thomas

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

What more is there to say about Geraint Thomas? A double Olympic track champion, winner of the 2018 Tour de France, and a widely recognised top bloke, the Welshman is the highest profile member of the Class of '25.

Having come through the British Cycling Academy, Thomas joined his first pro team, Barloworld, in 2007, but it was with Team Sky, and its successor Ineos Grenadiers, that he made his name, part of the squad for 16 seasons. He is now expected to remain with the team in a senior management role.

Fittingly, the 39-year-old chose his home stage race, September's Tour of Britain Men, as his last. My colleague Adam Becket was among the crowds that gathered at Cardiff Castle to wave goodbye to the Welshman. He wrote on the day: "The celebrations will continue into the rainy Cardiff night, a 'few beers with the boys' promised. Thomas has ridden off, but his achievements remain. Diolch."

Ellen van Dijk

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It often goes unnoticed quite how successful Ellen van Dijk's career has been. Over two decades, the Dutchwoman has won a staggering 70 times, including five elite European titles, a Tour of Flanders, and three world time trial championships.

Van Dijk is one of a few former world champions leaving the women's peloton this year; earlier in the season, her Lidl-Trek team-mate and 2015 road world champion Lizzie Deignan, as well as compatriot Chantal van den Broek-Blaak, winner in 2017, both too called it a day.

Best known for her time trialling abilities – "that's my big passion and my big love" – Van Dijk also retires as a former world record holder on the track, having broken the UCI Hour Record in 2022.

Marta Cavalli

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cycling fans will remember Marta Cavalli as 2022's Queen of Spring. That year, with no prior WorldTour wins to her name, she prevailed at Amstel Gold Race and La Flèche Wallonne, also scoring top-sixes at Paris-Roubaix and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Since then, though, the former Italian road champion's career has been rocked by injuries. She abandoned the 2022 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift after being struck at high-speed by another rider, and in 2024, crashed at an early-season training camp, before being hit by a car driver in July. She only raced five days that year for FDJ-SUEZ.

Joining Picnic PostNL in 2025 did not give Cavalli the impetus she hoped. "The last few years have been very difficult due to continuous ups and downs," the 27-year-old wrote on Instagram.

"After a year with peace of mind I can say I don’t feel part of this world anymore and it’s time to say goodbye to the group because here my work is done."

Rafał Majka

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"To all the young talents coming up. This is the ONE you should look up to," wrote Tadej Pogačar on Instagram ahead of his team-mate Rafał Majka's retirement at this year's Il Lombardia.

For the past five years, Majka has served as a loyal mountain domestique at UAE Team Emirates, but was once a Grand Tour rider in his own right. In 2015, he finished on the podium at the Vuelta a España, his best Giro d'Italia placing is fifth (2016), and he has won the Tour's mountains classification twice, plus three stages for good measure.

This year was Majka's 15th as a pro, having stepped up with Saxo Bank in 2011.

The sprint kings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The sprinting Hall of Fame seems to have an unusually high number of inductees this year.

Among them are a generation's worth of Grand Tour stage winners: Alexander Kristoff, Arnaud Démare, Elia Viviani, Caleb Ewan and Giacomo Nizzolo.

It would take too long to list the hundreds of wins they've amassed between them, so I'll give you a headline result from each: Kristoff earned the first yellow jersey with his opening stage win at the 2020 Tour de France; Démare won Milan-San Remo in 2016; Elia Viviani is a former Olympic champion in the omnium; Caleb Ewan won on the Champs-Élysées at the Tour in 2019; and Nizzolo was European champion in 2020.

Three of the retiring fastmen also came commendably close to breaking a century of pro victories: Kristoff (98), Démare (97) and Viviani (90).

Retiring male pros

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rider Nationality Team at retirement Age at retirement Pierre Latour France TotalEnergies 32 Kristian Sbaragli Italy Team Solution Tech - Vini Fantini 35 Geoffrey Bouchard France Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale 33 Louis Meintjes South Africa Intermarché-Wanty 33 Anthony Perez France Cofidis 34 Omar Fraile Spain Ineos Grenadiers 35 Daniel McLay Great Britain Visma-Lease a Bike 33 Tim Declercq Belgium Lidl-Trek 36 Geraint Thomas Great Britain Ineos Grenadiers 39 Gianluca Brambilla Italy Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 38 Alessandro De Marchi Italy Jayco AlUla 39 Anthony Delaplace France Arkéa-B&B Hotels 36 Rafał Majka Poland UAE Team Emirates-XRG 36 Pieter Serry Belgium Soudal Quick-Step 37 Adrien Petit France Intermarché-Wanty 35 Geoffrey Soupe France TotalEnergies 37 Giacomo Nizzolo Italy Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 36 Salvatore Puccio Italy Ineos Grenadiers 36 Alexander Kristoff Norway Uno-X Mobility 38 Arnaud Démare France Arkéa-B&B Hotels 34 Elia Viviani Italy Lotto 36 Jonathan Castroviejo Spain Ineos Grenadiers 38 Loïc Vliegen Belgium Wagner Bazin WB 32 Simone Petilli Italy Intermarché-Wanty 32 Michael Woods Canada Israel-Premier Tech 39 Ryan Gibbons South Africa Lidl-Trek 31 Alex Colman Belgium Team Flanders-Baloise 27 Ide Schelling Netherlands XDS Astana 27 Martijn Budding Netherlands Unibet Tietema Rockets 30 Eddy Finé France Cofidis 27 Romain Bardet France Picnic PostNL 34 Caleb Ewan Australia Ineos Grenadiers 30 Lars van den Berg Netherlands Groupama-FDJ 26

Retiring female pros