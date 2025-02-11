Chantal van den Broek-Blaak announces pregnancy and early retirement

"There is no more beautiful reason to say goodbye," says former world champion

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak at a training camp in December 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

Former world champion Chantal van den Broek-Blaak has announced that she is expecting a second child, and has decided to end her professional cycling career.

The 35-year-old, the current Dutch road champion, was due to retire at the end of the season, having renewed her contract with SD Worx-Protime last October. She has now moved her retirement forward, effective immediately, due to a “wonderful surprise”.

