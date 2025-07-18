I just finished my most successful racing season yet — at 8 months pregnant

Reflections on a season spent racing not to win but to show what it looks like to be a pregnant professional athlete

Isabel King, racing while pregnant
(Image credit: Ri Ganey)
Isabel King's avatar
By
published

I’m 8.5 months pregnant. The baby is due in just four weeks, and this gravel season has been my most successful yet. Not because of podiums or finish lines, but because of the impact it made off the course. In my racing career, I’ve podiumed BWR CA three times, finished 8th at Unbound, won the Gravel Worlds double, gone sub-9 hours at Leadville, and competed in the Lifetime Grand Prix twice. But 2025 stood out because it meant something more.

My goals as a professional athlete have always been to push myself, share the ups and downs, and try to make the sport a better place. This year, I had the unique opportunity to show what a season could look like as a professional gravel racer who also wants to start a family. And the reception was overwhelmingly positive.

