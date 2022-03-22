UNBOUND, Leadville 100 and other Life Time Grand Prix events to be broadcasted live
Watch as Laurens ten Dam, Ted King, Lachlan Morton, Ruth Winder, Amber Neben and more compete for a $250,000 prize purse
Good news for off-road cycling fans! The inaugural Life Time Grand Prix Series, which includes the iconic UNBOUND gravel and Leadville 100 MTB races, will be broadcasted live globally, on FloBikes.
Kicking off on April 9th at the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, Calif, the Life Time Grand Prix will see the likes of Laurens ten Dam, Ted King, Lachlan Morton, Peter Stetina, Keegan Swenson, Ruth Winder, Emily Joy Newsom, Amber Neben, Amity Rockwell, Lea Davison, and 50 other elite road and off-road cyclists compete on six iconic off-road bike races for a $250,000 prize purse.
The series will challenge the competitors on both mountain bike and gravel courses, and series contestants must start 5 of the 6 events in order to be eligible for an overall prize. The final event in the series, Life Time Big Sugar Gravel in October, will be mandatory for all and serve as a tiebreaker in the event of a tie on points
“The ultimate goal of the Life Time Grand Prix is to increase fandom of cycling as a sport in the United States,” said Kimo Seymour, President of Media and Events at Life Time.
“Making six of our most highly regarded events accessible through an experienced broadcasting partner is key to bringing this vision to life and we’re stoked to provide real-time updates at each Grand Prix event to new – and longtime – fans alike through FloBikes.”
The full Grand Prix Series schedule is as follows:
- April 9: 80K cross country mountain bike race in the Fuego XC at the Life Time Sea Otter Classic presented by Continental Tire in Monterey, California.
- June 4: 200-mile Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear in Emporia, Kansas.
- July 9: 70-mile Crusher in the Tushar presented by The Creamery in Beaver, Utah.
- August 13: 100-mile Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB in Leadville, Colorado.
- September 17: 40-mile Chequamegon MTB presented by Trek in Cable, Wisconsin.
- October 22: 100-mile Big Sugar Gravel in Bentonville, Arkansas.
This broadcast agreement is FloSports' latest investment into the sport of cycling. Earlier this week, FloSports announced it will broadcast various USA National Championships. It will also broadcast the Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift exclusively in Canada.
It should be noted, however, that FloBikes does require an annual subscription and that some coverage may be regionally restricted.
