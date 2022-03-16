FloBikes to Stream the 2022 USA Cycling National Championships

USA Cycling and FloBikes today announced that the 2022 USA Cycling National Championships for various disciplines will be streamed live.

Cycling fans will be able to cheer on their favorites at the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee this June, where Joey Rosskopf (Human Powered Health) and Lauren Stephens (EF Education–Tibco–SVB) will try to defend their stars-and-stripes jerseys in the road race.

Other current national champions, who'll be wanting to defend their titles, include Lawson Craddock (BikeExchange–Jayco) and Chloe Dygert (Canyon–SRAM) in the time trial, and Luke Lamperti (Trinity Racing) and Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles) in criterium racing.

The USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championships will follow in July. The Winter Park, Colorado event will see riders compete in various XC, Downhill, Enduro and Dual Slalom categories.

Collegiate track riders will get their moment in the spotlight at the Collegiate Track National Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana in September.

Coverage of professional track racing will come In November at the Madison Track National Championships in Detroit, Michigan.

And finally, the Cyclocross National Championships will round out the streaming calendar in December. Held in Hartford, Connecticut this year, two-time national champion Clara Honsinger will be going for a hat trick.

“Being able to share the excitement of our national championships to virtual spectators and a platform for athletes and their sponsors is an added value to our national championships,” said Tara McCarthy, USA Cycling’s Director of National Events in a press release.

“The production for events like Cyclocross National Championships and Mountain Bike National Championships were pushed to the next level in 2021. FloBikes' additional coverage at Cyclocross and their coverage of Downhill at Mountain Bike has expanded access to our keystone events, allowing for fans and families to catch all the action.”

It should be noted, however, that these live-streams and replays require a FloBikes subscription.

The current calendar for USA Cycling’s live-streamed events:

- Pro Road National Championships in Knoxville, TN. June 24 & 26, 2022

- Mountain Bike National Championships in Winter Park, CO. July 18-26, 2022

- Collegiate Track National Championships in Indianapolis, IN. September 8-11, 2022

- Madison Track National Championships in Detroit, MI. November 10-13, 2022

- Cyclocross National Championships in Hartford, CT. December 6-11, 2022