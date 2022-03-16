FloBikes to Stream the 2022 USA Cycling National Championships

There will be live coverage of track, pro road, mountain bike and cyclocross racing

Joey Rosskopf in the stars-and-stripes
(Image credit: Dario Belingheri /Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

USA Cycling and FloBikes today announced that the 2022 USA Cycling National Championships for various disciplines will be streamed live.

Cycling fans will be able to cheer on their favorites at the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee this June, where Joey Rosskopf (Human Powered Health) and Lauren Stephens (EF Education–Tibco–SVB) will try to defend their stars-and-stripes jerseys in the road race. 

Other current national champions, who'll be wanting to defend their titles, include Lawson Craddock (BikeExchange–Jayco) and Chloe Dygert (Canyon–SRAM) in the time trial, and Luke Lamperti (Trinity Racing) and Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles) in criterium racing.

The USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championships will follow in July. The Winter Park, Colorado event will see riders compete in various XC, Downhill, Enduro and Dual Slalom categories. 

Collegiate track riders will get their moment in the spotlight at the Collegiate Track National Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana in September.

Coverage of professional track racing will come In November at the Madison Track National Championships in Detroit, Michigan.

And finally, the Cyclocross National Championships will round out the streaming calendar in December. Held in Hartford, Connecticut this year, two-time national champion Clara Honsinger will be going for a hat trick. 

“Being able to share the excitement of our national championships to virtual spectators and a platform for athletes and their sponsors is an added value to our national championships,”  said Tara McCarthy, USA Cycling’s Director of National Events in a press release.

“The production for events like Cyclocross National Championships and Mountain Bike National Championships were pushed to the next level in 2021. FloBikes' additional coverage at Cyclocross and their coverage of Downhill at Mountain Bike has expanded access to our keystone events, allowing for fans and families to catch all the action.”

It should be noted, however, that these live-streams and replays require a FloBikes subscription. 

The current calendar for USA Cycling’s live-streamed events:

- Pro Road National Championships in Knoxville, TN. June 24 & 26, 2022

- Mountain Bike National Championships in Winter Park, CO. July 18-26, 2022

- Collegiate Track National Championships in Indianapolis, IN. September 8-11, 2022

- Madison Track National Championships in Detroit, MI. November 10-13, 2022

- Cyclocross National Championships in Hartford, CT. December 6-11, 2022

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook, started out as a newspaper reporter, working in a dusty old newsroom in Seattle, Washington, before she found her way into cycling. 


Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around the hilly streets of Seattle on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite and UCI level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. 

Latest

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.