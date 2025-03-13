‘I’m pregnant and just raced to 9th place at one of the top gravel events in the country’ - Here’s why I am racing for two

From sponsors to instincts, here’s how I’m navigating pregnancy as a professional athlete

Isabel King
(Image credit: Isabel King)
Isabel King's avatar
By
published

At the start of March, I lined up for Belgian Waffle Ride Arizona, one of the biggest gravel season openers, secretly four months pregnant, and finished 9th in the elite women’s field. Only my family, close friends and brand partners knew I was pregnant. Initially, I planned on announcing the news before the race, but as we got closer, I realised I didn’t feel comfortable reassuring people I could race while pregnant if I didn’t know myself whether it was possible. I wanted to line up with the best, and without any external input, to see what my body could do. After the race, my husband asked, “So did you prove to yourself you can do this?”. I smiled sheepishly. “Yep”. We announced the pregnancy the next day.

Racing while pregnant was unlike anything I’d ever experienced. I’ve always been a daredevil. I love going fast and pushing the limits. But as soon as the race started, an incredibly primal feeling came over me. Any competitive feeling I once had was stomped out by the need to protect the baby at all costs. The rational side that knows deep sand is easier to ride if you’re going faster was completely overpowered by the instinctual side telling me to “slow down, we can’t crash”. I’ve never been so polite and encouraging to people passing me in technical sections. That said, around mile 50, when it started to get hot and people started to fade, my body was ready to keep going and push. I focused on fueling and hydration and looked for spots in the race where I could use fitness rather than technical speed. I caught the 11th place woman and then the 10th. Ultimately putting a 7-minute gap into them in the last 25 miles. After 7 hours and 20 minutes of racing, I crossed the finish line feeling both proud and relieved. We did it. Me and my orange-sized stowaway. Ready for a non-alcoholic beer.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Isabel King
Isabel King
Contributor

Isabel “Iz” King is a professional off-road cyclist from California. Before becoming a cycling pro, Iz was an Ivy-league D1 soccer captain, an equity sales trader on Wall Street and a UCLA Anderson MBA graduate. On the start line, she always stands out in her signature orange camouflage and the huge smile on her face.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest