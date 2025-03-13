‘I’m pregnant and just raced to 9th place at one of the top gravel events in the country’ - Here’s why I am racing for two

At the start of March, I lined up for Belgian Waffle Ride Arizona, one of the biggest gravel season openers, secretly four months pregnant, and finished 9th in the elite women’s field. Only my family, close friends and brand partners knew I was pregnant. Initially, I planned on announcing the news before the race, but as we got closer, I realised I didn’t feel comfortable reassuring people I could race while pregnant if I didn’t know myself whether it was possible. I wanted to line up with the best, and without any external input, to see what my body could do. After the race, my husband asked, “So did you prove to yourself you can do this?”. I smiled sheepishly. “Yep”. We announced the pregnancy the next day.

Racing while pregnant was unlike anything I’d ever experienced. I’ve always been a daredevil. I love going fast and pushing the limits. But as soon as the race started, an incredibly primal feeling came over me. Any competitive feeling I once had was stomped out by the need to protect the baby at all costs. The rational side that knows deep sand is easier to ride if you’re going faster was completely overpowered by the instinctual side telling me to “slow down, we can’t crash”. I’ve never been so polite and encouraging to people passing me in technical sections. That said, around mile 50, when it started to get hot and people started to fade, my body was ready to keep going and push. I focused on fueling and hydration and looked for spots in the race where I could use fitness rather than technical speed. I caught the 11th place woman and then the 10th. Ultimately putting a 7-minute gap into them in the last 25 miles. After 7 hours and 20 minutes of racing, I crossed the finish line feeling both proud and relieved. We did it. Me and my orange-sized stowaway. Ready for a non-alcoholic beer.

The reaction to the pregnancy announcement online was incredibly positive—at least to my face. I know the comments and critiques are coming but so far, I’ve been overwhelmed by the excitement others have expressed. Within hours, multiple gravel racing peers reached out to say congrats and ask how my sponsors reacted. I quickly realised that I wasn’t alone in worrying that choosing to start a family might put sponsor support at risk.

Isabel King racing to 9th place at Belgian Waffle Ride Arizona in March (Image credit: Isabel King)

I want critics to know that I am not being reckless. For the first time in my life, I am actually prioritising listening to my body.

When I initially found out that I was pregnant, I was filled with mixed emotions. Being a mom is something I’ve always wanted but is it too soon? I’m 34 years old and starting the fifth year of my professional cycling career. What will happen with my race season now? How would the brands that support me react? I chose these partners for a reason; I know them well, but what if I was wrong? My hands shook as I pushed send on my emails, but I was lucky. I’m so proud and thankful that every one of my partners—Shimano, Scott, Camelbak, CarbsFuel, Garmin, Zico Coconut and Vittoria Tires—reacted positively, excited even and, importantly, supportive of this new chapter.

Athletes like Allyson Felix have paved the way for the rest of us, proving that you can have a family and an athletic career. I watched Chelsea Sodaro win Kona (the Ironman World Championships) just a year after she had her baby—another great example from outside our discipline. Professional gravel racing is still quite new and so there are few examples of women who successfully combine both—though there are some. Shoutout to gravel racer and mom of two, Laura King!

I know people will have plenty to say about my season ahead—and even about my body—but only I get to decide what this year will look like. This path is uncharted territory, and people always have strong opinions when the facts are unknown. I plan to listen to my doctor and my instincts to help me decide whether and when racing is too much for me this season. But in the meantime, I welcome this important opportunity to test myself and perhaps show others what is possible. I am not one to tell anyone what they should or shouldn’t be doing with their body, but I do want to show my future daughter that she can do whatever she sets her mind to. I want to show fellow female gravel privateers, and athletes generally, that they can have a professional racing career and also start a family. The more examples we have, the better off our sport will be. If my story is helpful for even one other female contemplating whether they can start a family and have an athletic career, then it’s worth it.

What the experts say Guidelines regarding exercise while pregnant are constantly changing. Learn more about the benefits and precautions here. Always consult your healthcare provider before beginning or modifying any exercise routine during pregnancy.

My main concern with racing is the inability to control the riders around you. I’ve been crashed into from behind or had people go down right in front of me. I can never ask anyone else to change their race to accommodate me, but I can control my own behavior and actions. It’s about being aware when someone around you is at their limit—when their reaction time or decision-making might be off—or giving others more space in technical sections. Letting someone pass if they’re eager to get by. It’s small adjustments that help minimise risk.

I want critics to know that I am not being reckless. For the first time in my life, I am actually prioritising listening to my body. Before, when the focus was only on being a professional athlete, I would never skip a workout—if it was in TrainingPeaks, I would do it. Early in my first trimester, I realised that my mentality was going to have to change. I have bigger goals now. Something else in my body is depending on me for survival. I am following the advice of my doctors, my care team around me and my husband (technically, he should have some say, right?), but most importantly, I will listen to my own instincts and my body every step of the way.

Right now, I plan to race through the middle of May, even if “racing” takes on a new meaning. Most people at gravel races are showing up to do the best they can on that day with what their body will give them, and I will do the same. My proposed schedule consists of Sea Otter’s elite gravel race, Levi’s Gran Fondo and Stetina’s Paydirt—although I’ll definitely have to skip the mechanical bull this year. Initially, I wanted to race Unbound as well, but at seven months pregnant, that might be a little too much, even for me. That said, if at any point I feel like anything is too risky or dangerous, I will change the plan. This is a completely new journey for me but the first thing I learned is that it’s absolutely not going to be as easy as I originally thought.

The path I’m following is definitely not yet paved but fortunately, I’m used to gravel roads.