Kona’s for sale, Mavic and Parlee are back, Triban is no longer, Garmin Varia’s got competition and 4 other discoveries from North America’s biggest bicycle trade show

This past week, some 1,100 cycling brands and nearly 80,000 attendees converged in Monterey, California, for the 34th edition of North America’s biggest cycling gathering: the Sea Otter Classic.

Held since 1991, the Sea Otter Classic is part industry show, part racing festival, including the first round of the Life Time Grand Prix off-road series.

Amid a sea of fluttering flags, the Laguna Seca raceway transformed into a bustling hub of hundreds of brands vying for the attention of racers, consumers, and journalists alike. We were granted exclusive sneak peeks at some exciting forthcoming tech that we cannot yet share, but for now, let's dive into the highlights of the on-the-record news and fun discoveries of the 2024 Sea Otter Classic.

Kona’s for sale

Easily the most talked-about topic in the industry this past week was Kona Bikes and its mysterious abandoning of the show.

The Bellingham, Washington-based company abruptly halted its booth setup on Wednesday after its parent company, Kent Outdoors, informed them to seize operations, break down the display, and return to headquarters for a company-wide meeting. By the show’s opening on Thursday, no trace of Kona Bikes’ presence was left standing.

While employees were initially tight-lipped about what was happening, the rumor mill was buzzing.

Kent Outdoors, a Canadian sporting goods company, bought Kona from its founders in 2022 and appointed a new CFO just this week. On Friday, details emerged that after a strategic review of the business, the 36-year-old brand would be put up for sale.

“This move allows the company to direct its resources toward investment in its key water sports businesses. The bike industry has faced very significant challenges in the post-Covid world and Kona has not been immune to these headwinds,” a Kent Outdoors press release reads.

As Kent Outdoors hoists the "for sale" sign, the extent of employee layoffs remains uncertain, though word of mouth suggests a grim outlook.

Triban's no longer

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

The French one-stop sports superstore Decathlon returned to Sea Otter this year, enjoying a boost in recognition of its Van Rysel brand thanks to the sponsorship of the AG2R WorldTour team.

The team is riding aboard Van Rysel RCR PRO, which was designed in partnership with the French aerospace research laboratory, wheel manufacturer Swiss Side, and Deda Elementi. The top-of-the-line bike is also said to be the cheapest bike in the peloton at around €8,500 / £ 7,400/$9,300.

For those familiar with the more budget Triban brand, Decathlon shared with Cycling Weekly that the brand will be discontinued – in name, anyway. Henceforward, all bikes will be branded Van Rysel, including last year’s standout: the $3999 titanium Riverside Triban GRVL 900 Gravel Bike.

Parlee is back

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

Parlee Cycles is back from the brink of bankruptcy with new management and a brand-new bike model.

The COVID years were rocky for the 23-year-old and celebrated American brand. After filing for bankruptcy, Parlee Cycles continued under a bootstrapped operation before being acquired by an independent investor to secure its future.

Operating under a newly formed entity named Parlee Composites, Inc, led by investor and CEO John Harrison, Parlee showed its belief in an optimistic future by unveiling a new bike model at the Sea Otter Classic.

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

Introducing: the Parlee Ouray.

Handmade in a yet-to-be-revealed eastern European country rather than its Beverly, Massachusetts factory, the Ouray is a high-performing all-road bicycle that aims to ‘blend Bob Parlee’s 25 years of masterful custom carbon fiber expertise and the brand's legendary ride quality with a fresh new design and all-new construction.’

The unidirectional carbon fiber ply is meticulously placed to create a frame that requires no cosmetic layers, filler, bonding agents, or paint. As such, the frame sports a stunning raw carbon frameset with a clear wax finish and a simple logo.

‘This level of finish quality is extremely hard to do -it’s why almost no one else does it- so we’re proud to show our work,’ says Parlee.

According to the brand, the Ouray is its most comfortable bike yet while being ‘incredibly lightweight, yet durable enough for real-world adventures’.

In line with today’s market, the all-road bike has clearance for wider 700x38 tires, an updated geometry, and modern touches like full internal routing with integrated cockpits, electronic-only shifting, and a T47 threaded bottom bracket and UDH derailleur hanger.

Mavic is also back

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

Also back from bankruptcy is the heritage brand Mavic. After filing for bankruptcy in 2020, Mavic was acquired by new investors and continued some very small scale operations. But at the end of 2023, Mavic announced a return with the opening of a facility in Waterbury, Vermont, and the promise of new product.

At Sea Otter, the 135-year-old company has a chance to showcase this new product, which features some gravel wheelsets, new footwear and a continued commitment to road cycling –including rim-brake wheelsets.

On the gravel front, Mavic has designed two gravel-specific wheelsets: the Allroad SL and the Allroad S, which Cycling Weekly has in to test so look for a review soon.

But what stood out to us most, was its tubeless, tapeless technology. Named “Fore Carbon tapeless tubeless technology,” this design replaces the practice of drilling the rim to attach the spokes and nipples with a threaded metallic insert wrapped inside the carbon layups of the lower rim bridge to enable the spoke nipples to be directly screwed in it. This attachment saves an average of 40g and eliminates rim tape (another 30g saved per wheel).

And for those loyal to the heritage brand and/or rim brakes, Mavic continues to not only service its rim-brake wheelsets but but also keeps its rim brake wheelers up-to-date with modern must-haves like tubeless technology and hub compatibility.

Garmin Varia now has competition

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

Trek used Sea Otter to launch various new products, including –excitingly– a competitor to Garmin’s popular Varia radar devices.

For those unfamiliar, the Garmin Varia is a rear-facing radar device that alerts cyclists to vehicles approaching from behind. It detects vehicles approaching from up to 140 meters away and provides visual and audible alerts to the rider, helping them stay aware of traffic conditions without constantly looking over their shoulder.

Likewise, the all-new Trek Carback radar and rear light alerts riders to rear-approaching cars while also including a daytime-visible light that’s visible up to 2 kilometers away so the rider can stand out to approaching vehicles. What’s more, Trek says it’s got Garmin beat with a range of 240 meters, detecting rear-approaching vehicles even sooner.

“It’s a win-win for riders and drivers alike, allowing for safer passing and sharing of roadways, says Trek.

The radar and rear light pair with most major GPS cycling computers, GPS sport watches, and smartphones using the Trek Accessory app to provide visible and audible cues.

The device features a relatively compact profile that is attached to saddlebags with a clip or seat posts of various shapes with a flexible strap. It’s also got a built-in light with four modes, an LED battery life indicator (up to 7 hours) and a weatherproof USB-C charging port.

The Trek CarBack is now available from the Trek website and via Trek retailers for $199.

The new Castelli Gabba is here

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

Seen in some spring races already this season, Casetlli’s latest iteration of the ultimate foul weather garment, the Gabba, has arrived (--the very first real-life unit on U.S. soil literally arrived as I visited the booth!).

Not only is the Gabba R said to be the brand’s most protective race jacket, it’s also said to be Castelli’s most aerodynamic jacket yet and PFAS-free.

‘It provides aerodynamics akin to a speed suit, as well as water protection like a rain cape,” says Castelli.

“With cutting-edge fabric technology and meticulous design, the Gabba R sets a new standard for aerodynamics, waterproofing, and breathability, revolutionizing the cycling experience for professionals and enthusiasts alike.”

The Gabba R looks unlike any previous item in the Gabba collection. It’s seek, stretchy, ultra-thin yet weatherproof…but also a tad fragile and therefore made just for road riding.

The Gabba R is made of a brand-new fabric technology, exclusive to Castelli, and is made by Italian performance fabric innovator ITTTAI®. The microporous electro-spun hydrophobic polyurethane membrane and fabric are said to combine ‘stretch-fit functionality with unparalleled water resistance and breathability.’

The fabric has a claimed weight of just 125gr /m2 and stretches to at least double the original dimension in each direction.

Made with the demands of pro racers in mind, aerodynamics were paramount in creating the Gabba “Race”. Through two separate wind tunnel tests, augmented with tests on the road, Castelli says the Gabba R is faster even than the brand’s Sanremo BTW.

The jacket is available in a half-sleeve and full-sleeve version and features a YKK® Vislon® waterproof zipper, 3 rear mesh pockets and a drop tail with a reflective stripe for visibility.

Full-sleeve jackets are $349.99 / €299,95.

A new generation of Giro’s beloved Empire shoe is coming

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

The beloved Giro Empire shoe is getting an update in 2024. First released for road cycling in 2012, the Giro Empire quickly gained popularity due to its innovative yet retro, laced design and performance features. Later, Giro expanded its Empire line to include off-road and ultra-lightweight SLX models as well.

New off-road laced and SLX versions are slated for the end of summer with updates including a thinner, more pliable fabric, metal BOA reels for the SLX version and a re-envisioned sole.

Among the neat features of the new sole is that the toe spikes are not only replaceable with metal ones, the bolts that keep the plastic spikes in place are actual cleat bolts to serve as spares should you need a new cleat bolt whilst out on an adventure.

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

The SLX off-road version will feature a similar ultralight monofilament "Synchwire" mesh upper as seen in the road version, with an added membrane for durability and weather protection. It will also switch to metal BOA closures instead of laces.

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

Speaking of Giro:. Visma-Lease a bike’s much-talked-about time trial helmets will go on sale for the consumer market later this season, and Giro says it expects the helmet will be popular among triathletes. Price is TBD. Wearing the helmet on display was a 3D-printed copy of Jonas Vingegaard himself, who looks as tiny IRL as he does on TV. Fortunately, the TT helmet actually doesn’t look quite so outrageous in person.

Along with this helmet, Giro’s team edition helmets of the Visma - Lease a bike and Canyon-SRAM teams will also be available commercially soon.

Bontrager releases new Gravel Tires

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

Bontrager released two new gravel tire models at the Sea Otter Classic show, each with all-new compounds, construction and fresh tread patterns.

The tire line hadn’t seen a refresh in some time, the brand acknowledged and was eager to unveil its latest tire families: the Girona and Betasso.

With it, Bontrager also announced a new hierarchy of tire construction and level.. Constructions are indicated by initials GR and GX. GR is the faster-rolling construction with woven nylon bead-to-bead puncture protection. GX was made for the more demanding terrain and sports an additional sub-tread puncture protection layer.

There are four levels available for each tire model as well, with levels being assigned based on construction, TPI level, compound choice and intended use. COMP is the entry-level, RSL is the top-of-the-line and ELITE and PRO sit somewhere in the middle. All tires are tubeless-ready.

Named after the Spanish cycling conclave, the Girona is a speedy, all-round gravel tire with a fast-rolling center and medium side knobs, designed for hardpacked gravel and mixed-surface outings. It comes with either 60TPI (PRO) or 220TPI (RSL) casings, and in 35, 38, and 42mm widths. The Girona PRO retails for $49.99 and the RSL comes in at $69.99 USD.

The Betasso, named after the Boulder, Colorado based trails, is a more aggressive gravel designed for looser, rockier conditions. Currently available in just one construction and level, the Betasso features a 60TPI (RSL) casing, bead-to-bead sub-tread puncture protection and comes in 42, 45, and 50mm widths. The Betasso tire retails for $69.99 USD.

D30 unveils vibration dampening insoles

(Image credit: D3O)

D30, the maker of my trusted mountain bike pads and phone case is diversifying its product offerings with a new product category simply called Performance. Here, D3O is leveraging insights gained from its technical partnerships with Formula 1, NASCAR and NASA, and bringing its anti-vibration and shock absorption technology to a variety of sports products with the aim of enhancing performance whilst reducing.

The first products to be launched in the new Performance category are handlebar grips, in partnership with ODI, and shoe insoles.

Made with D3O Grip™ compound, the grips are said to offer two times more vibration-dampening than any other grip material on the market, leading to a smoother ride, less hand fatigue and ulnar neuropathy.

This same anti-vibration technology can now be found in a range of insoles, which are said to provide shock absorption and comfort across bumpy terrain. The new insoles incorporate strategically located, highly damping inserts to reduce numbness, aching, and fatigue in the balls of the feet and legs caused by vibration and shock.

For now, these insoles are available on their own as an accessory, but D3O did share that, in the coming summer, ‘premium cycling footwear brands’ will start equipping their shoes with D3O insoles.