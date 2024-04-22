Kona’s for sale, Mavic and Parlee are back, Triban is no longer, Garmin Varia’s got competition and 4 other discoveries from North America’s biggest bicycle trade show

The 34th annual Sea Otter Classic brought 1,100 brands and nearly 80,000 attendees to Monterey, California – here’s what stood out

This past week, some 1,100 cycling brands and nearly 80,000 attendees converged in Monterey, California, for the 34th edition of North America’s biggest cycling gathering: the Sea Otter Classic. 

Held since 1991, the Sea Otter Classic is part industry show, part racing festival, including the first round of the Life Time Grand Prix off-road series. 

