Watch America's 'toughest, richest' road race live: Levi’s GranFondo aims to restore the US road racing scene with live coverage

Levi's GranFondo, widely regarded as America's most fiercely contested road race, will offer live streaming of its professional event, The Growler, on April 19, 2025.

Founded by former professional cyclist Levi Leipheimer, Levi’s GranFondo is a mass-start cycling event that has been held in Sonoma County, California, since 2009. The event typically features a variety of routes and has grown to be one of the most popular cycling events in the United States, attracting amateurs and pros alike.

Notable past winners of the elite race include Leipheimer himself, KOM-hunter Phil Gaimon, former Australian time trial champion Rory Sutherland, former US road racing champ Alex Howes, gravel stars Keegan Swenson and Lauren De Crescenzo, Rebecca “the Queen of Pain” Rusch and Ruth Winder (Human Powered Health).

With few professional road racing opportunities left on U.S. soil, Levi’s GranFondo has only grown in popularity. The elite race is now billed as both the richest and toughest road race in the USA, with the 'Growler' route covering 13,867 feet (4,226m) of climbing over 138 miles (222km), and a $156,000 prize purse on offer.

According to the organisers, the Growler is "a highly competitive monument that easily rivals some of the toughest stages in the Tour de France ".

This year’s elite race will once again be contested by a stacked field of elite talent with past and current Olympians, national and world champions and WorldTour athletes. And, for the first time, the action can be watched live.

The race organisation will livestream the last two hours of the professional road race on Youtube and its website – levisgranfondo.com . The feed will be available for free and without geo-restrictions. The coverage will feature live commentary by professional sports commentators Matt Stephens and Hannah Walker.

“The thrill of watching a long-distance road race is unquestionable and has been sorely missing in the U.S. for too long. We believe this event will be a pivotal moment for domestic racing and inspire public interest in the sport,” said Levi’s GranFondo co-founder Carlos Perez in a statement.

Leipheimer added that he aims to "restore the road racing scene in the United States" by pairing a scenic, mass-participation event with a world-class professional race that is "challenging, equitable and exciting to watch."