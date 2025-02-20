Watch America's 'toughest, richest' road race live: Levi’s GranFondo aims to restore the US road racing scene with live coverage

America’s best racers, on- and off-road, will vie for a $156,000 prize purse

Keegan Swenson on his way to winning the 2024 Levi&#039;s GranFondo elite race
(Image credit: Topo Collective, Bike Monkey Inc.)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

Levi's GranFondo, widely regarded as America's most fiercely contested road race, will offer live streaming of its professional event, The Growler, on April 19, 2025.

Founded by former professional cyclist Levi Leipheimer, Levi’s GranFondo is a mass-start cycling event that has been held in Sonoma County, California, since 2009. The event typically features a variety of routes and has grown to be one of the most popular cycling events in the United States, attracting amateurs and pros alike.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1