Former American cycling star vows to 'reinvigorate' US road racing with $156,000 Growler race prize pot

Keegan Swenson and Lauren De Crescenzo return to defend titles in second edition of Levi Leipheimer's event

World Championship RR 2022
Keegan Swenson (left) will defend his Growler title in 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall
By
published

Former American pro cyclist Levi Leipheimer is attempting to revive the dwindling US road racing scene with a total $156,000 (£125,000) prize pot for his road race, Levi's GrandFondo.

Held on April 19, it comprises a series of events held over a single day in Sonoma County, California. The bills itself as not only the richest but also the toughest road race in the USA, with its blue riband 'Growler' event featuring 4,226 metres of vertical climbing over its 138-mile (222km) length.

