Former American cycling star vows to 'reinvigorate' US road racing with $156,000 Growler race prize pot

Former American pro cyclist Levi Leipheimer is attempting to revive the dwindling US road racing scene with a total $156,000 (£125,000) prize pot for his road race, Levi's GrandFondo.

Held on April 19, it comprises a series of events held over a single day in Sonoma County, California. The bills itself as not only the richest but also the toughest road race in the USA, with its blue riband 'Growler' event featuring 4,226 metres of vertical climbing over its 138-mile (222km) length.

According to the organisers, the Growler is "a highly competitive monument that easily rivals some of the toughest stages in the Tour de France".

The first riders home, both male and female, will receive $25,000 each, with a total $78,000 prize fund for the top-10 finishers in both categories making up that huge overall pot.

There are also shorter and easier events, with all abilities catered for, ranging from 10 miles up to 120 miles.

Levi's GranFondo is not a UCI-rated event, but its considerable prize pot will allow it to rank alongside those that are. And there are not many. Last year saw just two UCI road races held in the US – the Gran Premio New York and the Tour of the Gila, both UCI .2 rated – after the cancellation of the Joe Martin Stage Race due to costs. The Joe Martin is back on the calendar for this year though.

Contrast this to 10 years ago when riders could choose from, among others, the Tour of California, Tour of Utah and the USA Pro Challenge – all top-ranked UCI events.

Last year's inaugural edition was won by two riders who would usually be found at the head of US gravel fields, with Lauren De Crescenzo and Keegan Swenson taking the honours in the women's and men's events respectively.

Both Swenson and De Crescenzo will be back this year, along with Soudal-Quick Step rider and local hero Luke Lamperti.

Leipheimer has an extensive palmarès, having won the Critérium du Dauphiné, the Tour de Suisse and a bronze medal in the Beijing Olympic time trial, in 2008. He was also second in the Vuelta a España that year.

It was his aim, he said in a statement, to "reinvigorate domestic road racing" in the US.

Praising new support from Skipstone – a local winery – he said: "By investing in our roots, and the foundation of professional racing we will support and inspire the next generation of US athletes," he said.

"When we started this event in 2009, my goal was simply to bring people together and share the roads that shaped me as an athlete. Now, with this partnership, we are able to complete the circle, giving back in a meaningful way to help the sport that allowed us to become America’s premier gran fondo."