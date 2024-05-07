2024 Maryland Cycling Classic derailed by Baltimore Bridge collapse complications, event cancelled

The top-ranked cycling event in the U.S. will return in 2025

(Image credit: Maryland Cycling Classic)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

Maryland Cycling Classic, America's top-ranked international cycling race, will not take place this year. According to Velo, Race officials decided to postpone the event until 2025 due to lingering complications of the March Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore.

Preparing for its third edition, the Maryland Cycling Classic is a UCI 1.Pro race that attracts a truly international, world-class rider field to the United States—the likes of which we hadn't seen since the last Amgen Tour of California in 2019. Previous editions saw a WorldTour podium, with Belgian Sep Vanmarcke (Israel-Premier Tech) winning the 2022 edition and Lidl-Trek's Mattias Skjelmose winning last year's event. 

North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

