Stage 1 - Sun May 12 Sacramento to Sacramento 143km Flat Stage 2 - Mon May 13 Rancho Cordova to South Lake Tahoe 194.5km Mountain Stage 3 - Tues May 14 Stockton to Morgan Hill 207km Mountain Stage 4 - Weds May 15 Laguna Seca to Morro Bay 212.5km Hilly Stage 5 - Thurs May 16 Pismo Beach to Ventura 218.5km Hilly Stage 6 - Fri May 17 Ontario to Mount Baldy 127.5km Mountain Stage 7 - Sat May 18 Santa Clarita to Pasadena 141km Mountain

2019 Anna van der Breggen (Hol) Boels-Dolmans

The Tour of California 2019 was made up of a seven-stage men's race and three-stage women's edition.

The race is in both the UCI Men's WorldTour series and the UCI Women's WorldTour series and the sunny shores of the famous American state are attracting some of the biggest names as an alternative to the Giro d'Italia in Europe.

However, the weather can be as challenging as the race route, with both heavy snowfall and extremely high temperatures affecting various editions in recent years.

Where: USA

Rank: WorldTour (men) | WorldTour (women)

Tour of California: Recent winners (men)

Tour of California 2019 Stages: women's race

2019 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

Tour of California: Recent winners (women)

Since it started in 2006, the Tour of California has become a premier race not just in the US, but for many top riders from around the world. For 2019, the men's race ran from May 12-18, and the women's from May 16-18.

In October 2019, it was announced the race would be put on hiatus, with hopes that it will be re-launched for 2021. It was claimed the 'business fundamentals' of the race had changed.

Tour of California 2019 Stages: men's race

2018 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky

2017 George Bennett (NZ) Team LottoNL-Jumbo

2016 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx-QuickStep

2015 Peter Sagan (Slv) Tinkoff

2014 Bradley Wiggins (GBR) Sky

2013 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC

2012 Robert Gesink (Hol) Rabobank

2011 Chris Horner (USA) RadioShack

2010 Michael Rogers (Aus) HTC-Columbia

2009 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Astana

2008 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Astana

2018 Katie Hall (USA) United Health Care

2017 Anna Van Der Breggen (Hol) Boels-Dolmans

2016 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels-Dolmans

2015 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM

The Tour of California is a great race to watch on television, with the stunning backdrop of the Californian scenery shown off by aerial footage of the peloton snaking its way through the countryside.