 Stage 1 - Sun May 12Sacramento to Sacramento143kmFlat
 Stage 2 - Mon May 13Rancho Cordova to South Lake Tahoe194.5kmMountain
 Stage 3 - Tues May 14Stockton to Morgan Hill207kmMountain
 Stage 4 - Weds May 15Laguna Seca to Morro Bay212.5kmHilly
 Stage 5 - Thurs May 16Pismo Beach to Ventura218.5kmHilly
 Stage 6 - Fri May 17Ontario to Mount Baldy127.5kmMountain
 Stage 7 - Sat May 18Santa Clarita to Pasadena141kmMountain

2019 Anna van der Breggen (Hol) Boels-Dolmans

The Tour of California 2019 was made up of a seven-stage men's race and three-stage women's edition.

The race is in both the UCI Men's WorldTour series and the UCI Women's WorldTour series and the sunny shores of the famous American state are attracting some of the biggest names as an alternative to the Giro d'Italia in Europe.

However, the weather can be as challenging as the race route, with both heavy snowfall and extremely high temperatures affecting various editions in recent years.

Where: USA

Rank: WorldTour (men) | WorldTour (women)

Tour of California: Recent winners (men)

Tour of California 2019 Stages: women's race

2019 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

Tour of California: Recent winners (women)

External links: Official website | Twitter - @AmgenTourofCali

Since it started in 2006, the Tour of California has become a premier race not just in the US, but for many top riders from around the world. For 2019, the men's race ran from May 12-18, and the women's from May 16-18.

In October 2019, it was announced the race would be put on hiatus, with hopes that it will be re-launched for 2021. It was claimed the 'business fundamentals' of the race had changed.

Tour of California 2019 Stages: men's race

2018 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky

2017 George Bennett (NZ) Team LottoNL-Jumbo

2016 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx-QuickStep
2015 Peter Sagan (Slv) Tinkoff

2014 Bradley Wiggins (GBR) Sky

2013 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC

2012 Robert Gesink (Hol) Rabobank

2011 Chris Horner (USA) RadioShack

2010 Michael Rogers (Aus) HTC-Columbia

2009 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Astana

2008 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Astana

2018 Katie Hall (USA) United Health Care

2017 Anna Van Der Breggen (Hol) Boels-Dolmans

2016 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels-Dolmans

2015 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio-SRAM

Info: Men's start list | TV guide

Peloton on stage two of the 2016 Tour of California

The Tour of California is a great race to watch on television, with the stunning backdrop of the Californian scenery shown off by aerial footage of the peloton snaking its way through the countryside.

 Stage 1 - Thurs May 16Ventura to Ventura96.5km
 Stage 2 - Fri May 17Ontario to Mt Baldy74km
 Stage 3 - Sat May 18Santa Clarita to Pasadena126km

Tour of California won’t be held in 2020

The Tour of California will not be held in 2020, the race organiser has announced.

