Fabio Jakobsen won stage four of the Tour of California on Specialized’s tubeless tyres

Specialized has announced that Fabio Jacobsen of Deceuninck – Quick-Step won the fourth stage of the Tour of California on its tubeless tyres, although it’s keeping exact details of the products used under wraps.

Specialized has always looked to its sponsored pros to test its products in the most arduous conditions, so Jakobsen’s win follows in this vein. It’s part of the brand’s on-going Project Black programme to develop its technologies of tomorrow.

Spesh says that the Deceuninck – Quick-Step rider had had a puncture earlier in the race, which had been effectively sealed by the latex sealant in his tyre. It’s one of the benefits of tubeless tech that a flat will usually seal itself without necessitating a wheel change.

Jakobsen was effusive about the test tyres, following his win, saying: “I’m really in love with them, because they take the bumps better in the corners. I feel more confident for sure. . . when braking I feel I have more connection to the road with tubeless. From now on, if the team allows me, I race with them all the time.”

But Specialized was more tight lipped, refusing to give any more details of the tyres that Jakobsen was riding, just saying: “We have no further information to provide on this product other than to say Specialized firmly believes the future of road tire technology, both racing at the highest level and for every rider, is tubeless. The speed, handling, comfort and flat protection of tubeless tires is a benefit for every rider and something our athletes believe in as much as we do.”

Tubeless tech has largely been spurned by the pros, in favour of tubular tyres. Tony Martin has ridden clincher tyres in time trials, but this may be the first time that a road stage of a UCI–level race has been won on tubeless tech.

It will be interesting to see if the rather conservative pro peloton quietly switches to tubeless tyre tech, in the same way that disc brakes have now crept into races.