UCI WorldTour 2021 events

The 2021 editions of the series were largely disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic that affected much of Europe in March.

The women's series was only able to run one event before the coronavirus lockdown, with the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race taking place in January. The rearranged calendar will include 15 events from August 1 to November 10.

The peloton of Paris-Nice 2020 (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Date Race Country Report January 19-24 Tour Down Under Australia January 31 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Australia February 21-27 UAE Emirates Tour United Arab Emirates February 27 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Belgium March 6 Strade Bianche Italy March 7-14 Paris-Nice France March 10-16 Tirreno-Adriatico Italy March 20 Milan-San Remo Italy March 22-28 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya Spain March 24 Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne Belgium March 26 E3 BinckBank Classic Belgium March 28 Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders fields Belgium March 31 Dwars Door Vlaanderen Belgium April 4 Tour of Flanders Belgium April 5-10 Tour of the Basque Country Spain April 11 Paris-Roubaix France April 18 Amstel Gold Race Netherlands April 21 Flèche Wallonne Belgium April 25 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Belgium April 27-May 2 Tour de Romandie Switzerland May 1 Eschborn Frankfurt Germany May 8-30 Giro d'Italia Italy May 30-June 6 Critérium du Dauphiné France June 6-13 Tour de Suisse Switzerland June 26-July 18 Tour de France France July 31 San Sebastain Klasikoa Spain August 9-15 Tour of Poland Poland August 14-September 5 Vuelta a España Spain August 15 EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg Germany August 22 Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France France August 30-September 5 BinckBank Tour Belgium/Netherlands September 10 Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec Canada September 12 Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal Canada October 9 Il Lombardia Italy October 14-19 Gree-Tour of Guangxi China

Date Race Country Report January 30 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Australia March 6 Strade Bianche Italy March 14 Ronde van Drenthe Netherlands March 21 Trofeo Alfredo Binda Italy March 25 Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne Belgium March 28 Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields Belgium April 4 Tour of Flanders Belgium April 11 Paris-Roubaix Femmes France April 18 Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition Netherlands April 21 La Flèche Wallonne Féminine Belgium April 25 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes Belgium May 6-8 Tour of Chongming Island China May 14-16 Tour of the Basque Country Women Spain May 20-23 Vuelta a Burgos Feminas Spain May 30 RideLondon Classique Great Britain June 7-12 Women's Tour Great Britain July 2-11 Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile Italy July 18 La Course by Le Tour de France France August 7 Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda West Sweden TTT Sweden August 8 Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda West Sweden RR Sweden August 12-15 Ladies Tour of Norway Norway August 21 GP de Plouay France August 24-29 Boels Ladies Tour Netherlands September 3-5 Ceratizit Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta Spain October 19 Tour of Guangxi - UCI Women's World Tour China

UCI WorldTour logos

UCI WorldTour events are top-level races for professional cyclists.

The events form a series, with riders competing for the overall title as well as individual wins. The UCI Women's WorldTour was launched in 2016, replacing the original World Cup and therefore adding stage races to the calendar.

The men's series was able to run five events - Tour Down Under, Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, UAE Tour, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Paris-Nice - before all races were postponed. The UCI has since published a revised calendar that will see a reduced number of 22 events run between August 1 and November 10.

Men's UCI WorldTour 2021 calendar

UCI Women's WorldTour 2021 calendar