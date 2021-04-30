WorldTour

UCI WorldTour 2021 events

The 2021 editions of the series were largely disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic that affected much of Europe in March.

The women's series was only able to run one event before the coronavirus lockdown, with the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race taking place in January. The rearranged calendar will include 15 events from August 1 to November 10.

DateRaceCountryReport
January 19-24Tour Down UnderAustralia
January 31Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road RaceAustralia
February 21-27UAE Emirates Tour United Arab Emirates
February 27Omloop Het NieuwsbladBelgium
March 6Strade BiancheItaly
March 7-14Paris-NiceFrance
March 10-16Tirreno-AdriaticoItaly
March 20Milan-San RemoItaly
March 22-28Volta Ciclista a CatalunyaSpain
March 24Driedaagse Brugge-De PanneBelgium
March 26E3 BinckBank ClassicBelgium
March 28Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders fieldsBelgium
March 31Dwars Door VlaanderenBelgium
April 4Tour of FlandersBelgium
April 5-10Tour of the Basque CountrySpain
April 11Paris-RoubaixFrance
April 18Amstel Gold RaceNetherlands
April 21Flèche WallonneBelgium
April 25Liège-Bastogne-LiègeBelgium
April 27-May 2Tour de RomandieSwitzerland
May 1Eschborn FrankfurtGermany
May 8-30Giro d'ItaliaItaly
May 30-June 6Critérium du DauphinéFrance
June 6-13Tour de SuisseSwitzerland
June 26-July 18Tour de FranceFrance
July 31San Sebastain KlasikoaSpain
August 9-15Tour of PolandPoland
August 14-September 5Vuelta a EspañaSpain
August 15EuroEyes Cyclassics HamburgGermany
August 22Bretagne Classic - Ouest-FranceFrance
August 30-September 5BinckBank TourBelgium/Netherlands
September 10Grand Prix Cycliste de QuébecCanada
September 12Grand Prix Cycliste de MontréalCanada
October 9Il LombardiaItaly
October 14-19Gree-Tour of GuangxiChina
January 30 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road RaceAustralia
March 6 Strade BiancheItaly
March 14Ronde van DrentheNetherlands
March 21Trofeo Alfredo BindaItaly
March 25Driedaagse Brugge-De PanneBelgium
March 28Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders FieldsBelgium
April 4Tour of FlandersBelgium
April 11Paris-Roubaix FemmesFrance
April 18Amstel Gold Race Ladies EditionNetherlands
April 21La Flèche Wallonne FéminineBelgium
April 25Liège-Bastogne-Liège FemmesBelgium
May 6-8Tour of Chongming IslandChina
May 14-16Tour of the Basque Country WomenSpain
May 20-23Vuelta a Burgos FeminasSpain
May 30RideLondon ClassiqueGreat Britain
June 7-12Women's TourGreat Britain
July 2-11Giro d'Italia Internazionale FemminileItaly
July 18La Course by Le Tour de FranceFrance
August 7Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda West Sweden TTTSweden
August 8Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda West Sweden RRSweden
August 12-15Ladies Tour of NorwayNorway
August 21GP de PlouayFrance
August 24-29Boels Ladies TourNetherlands
September 3-5Ceratizit Madrid Challenge by La VueltaSpain
October 19Tour of Guangxi - UCI Women's World TourChina

UCI WorldTour events are top-level races for professional cyclists.

The events form a series, with riders competing for the overall title as well as individual wins. The UCI Women's WorldTour was launched in 2016, replacing the original World Cup and therefore adding stage races to the calendar.

The men's series was able to run five events - Tour Down Under, Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, UAE Tour, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Paris-Nice - before all races were postponed. The UCI has since published a revised calendar that will see a reduced number of 22 events run between August 1 and November 10.

Men's UCI WorldTour 2021 calendar

UCI Women's WorldTour 2021 calendar

