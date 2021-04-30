WorldTour
UCI WorldTour 2021 events
The 2021 editions of the series were largely disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic that affected much of Europe in March.
The women's series was only able to run one event before the coronavirus lockdown, with the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race taking place in January. The rearranged calendar will include 15 events from August 1 to November 10.
|Date
|Race
|Country
|Report
|January 19-24
|Tour Down Under
|Australia
|January 31
|Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race
|Australia
|February 21-27
|UAE Emirates Tour
|United Arab Emirates
|February 27
|Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
|Belgium
|March 6
|Strade Bianche
|Italy
|March 7-14
|Paris-Nice
|France
|March 10-16
|Tirreno-Adriatico
|Italy
|March 20
|Milan-San Remo
|Italy
|March 22-28
|Volta Ciclista a Catalunya
|Spain
|March 24
|Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne
|Belgium
|March 26
|E3 BinckBank Classic
|Belgium
|March 28
|Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders fields
|Belgium
|March 31
|Dwars Door Vlaanderen
|Belgium
|April 4
|Tour of Flanders
|Belgium
|April 5-10
|Tour of the Basque Country
|Spain
|April 11
|Paris-Roubaix
|France
|April 18
|Amstel Gold Race
|Netherlands
|April 21
|Flèche Wallonne
|Belgium
|April 25
|Liège-Bastogne-Liège
|Belgium
|April 27-May 2
|Tour de Romandie
|Switzerland
|May 1
|Eschborn Frankfurt
|Germany
|May 8-30
|Giro d'Italia
|Italy
|May 30-June 6
|Critérium du Dauphiné
|France
|June 6-13
|Tour de Suisse
|Switzerland
|June 26-July 18
|Tour de France
|France
|July 31
|San Sebastain Klasikoa
|Spain
|August 9-15
|Tour of Poland
|Poland
|August 14-September 5
|Vuelta a España
|Spain
|August 15
|EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg
|Germany
|August 22
|Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France
|France
|August 30-September 5
|BinckBank Tour
|Belgium/Netherlands
|September 10
|Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec
|Canada
|September 12
|Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal
|Canada
|October 9
|Il Lombardia
|Italy
|October 14-19
|Gree-Tour of Guangxi
|China
|January 30
|Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race
|Australia
|March 6
|Strade Bianche
|Italy
|March 14
|Ronde van Drenthe
|Netherlands
|March 21
|Trofeo Alfredo Binda
|Italy
|March 25
|Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne
|Belgium
|March 28
|Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields
|Belgium
|April 4
|Tour of Flanders
|Belgium
|April 11
|Paris-Roubaix Femmes
|France
|April 18
|Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition
|Netherlands
|April 21
|La Flèche Wallonne Féminine
|Belgium
|April 25
|Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes
|Belgium
|May 6-8
|Tour of Chongming Island
|China
|May 14-16
|Tour of the Basque Country Women
|Spain
|May 20-23
|Vuelta a Burgos Feminas
|Spain
|May 30
|RideLondon Classique
|Great Britain
|June 7-12
|Women's Tour
|Great Britain
|July 2-11
|Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile
|Italy
|July 18
|La Course by Le Tour de France
|France
|August 7
|Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda West Sweden TTT
|Sweden
|August 8
|Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda West Sweden RR
|Sweden
|August 12-15
|Ladies Tour of Norway
|Norway
|August 21
|GP de Plouay
|France
|August 24-29
|Boels Ladies Tour
|Netherlands
|September 3-5
|Ceratizit Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta
|Spain
|October 19
|Tour of Guangxi - UCI Women's World Tour
|China
UCI WorldTour events are top-level races for professional cyclists.
The events form a series, with riders competing for the overall title as well as individual wins. The UCI Women's WorldTour was launched in 2016, replacing the original World Cup and therefore adding stage races to the calendar.
The men's series was able to run five events - Tour Down Under, Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, UAE Tour, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Paris-Nice - before all races were postponed. The UCI has since published a revised calendar that will see a reduced number of 22 events run between August 1 and November 10.
Men's UCI WorldTour 2021 calendar
UCI Women's WorldTour 2021 calendar
