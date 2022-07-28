“Unnecessary” huge crash causes Tour de France Femmes chaos
Nearly half the peloton piled up in the Tour’s longest stage
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
It’s not unusual to see cuts and road rash at the finish of a race, but Chantal van den Broek-Blaak’s right arm was a right mess after stage five of the Tour de France Femmes.
As she emerged from the SD Worx team bus and into the shade of the riverside trees to chat with her team manager, she was sporting a number of open gashes on her right forearm, clearly from contact with a chainring. There were two large swellings above and below.
“I’m fine, I don’t have any pain, but it’s open,” she told Cycling Weekly.
The former world champion was one of many riders taken down in a huge crash with 42 of the 175.6km remaining. On a long, straight and wide road there was no apparent reason for the massive pile-up, which took out upwards of 50 riders and left a huge heap where riders where indistinguishable from their bikes.
Once untangled from the mess, TV coverage showed Van den Broek-Blaak receiving treatment for her wounds, with blood streaming down her right wrist.
“I just rode in over the girls and I think a few girls fell on top of me,” the Dutch rider said. “Demi and Marlen [Vollering and Reusser, SD Worx teammates] were saying it happened next to them and it was a bag of food, so it’s just the concentration. It was a long, straight road and with stages like this when it’s 175km and flat you know you cannot concentrate for four-and-a-half hours, so it can happen.”
Other riders reported the cause was a dropped bidon, and with the bunch so tightly packed any dropped bottles are likely to cause a catastrophic incident.
The only abandon at the time of the incident was Danish Movistar rider Emma Norsgaard. The team reported on Twitter that she suffered injuries to her head, cervical vertebrae and left shoulder. She has been taken to hospital.
In addition, the post-race report from organisers ASO showed 15 other riders suffered injuries amounting to skin abrasions and trauma, so it would be no surprise if others abandon overnight.
“I don’t know what happened,” said Olivia Baril (Valcar Travel and Service), who was one of those who crashed. “I was talking with Silvia [Persico, teammate] and everything was fine, I was taking a gel and then everyone crashed so it was a bit weird.
“I knew that 50 per cent of the bunch was on the ground so on the front they were going to wait, so it wasn’t too hard to come back but it’s just bothers the mood a little bit because it was unnecessary, in the middle of a big flat road and nothing to fight for.”
The race has suffered an unusually high number of crashes in its opening five days, with many issues being blamed. They range from concentration to a lack of experience among some in the bunch.
What is sure though is that the men’s race is notorious for its first week crashes, so it is just as likely to be the intensity of racing causing extra risks.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering professional cycling and specialising in women's road racing. He has followed races such as the Women's Tour and Giro d'Italia Donne, live-tweeting from Women's WorldTour events as well as providing race reports, interviews, analysis and news stories. He has also worked for race teams, to provide post race reports and communications.
-
-
“More exciting when it’s shorter” riders question Tour’s longest stage
Longer is not better as riders choose a "recovery day" on Tour's 175km fifth day
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Human Powered Health distraught after 'extreme' disqualification of rider following bike change
'They could have given us a hefty fine instead of killing some 21-year-old's hopes and dreams,' says DS Andrew Bajadali
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
“More exciting when it’s shorter” riders question Tour’s longest stage
Longer is not better as riders choose a "recovery day" on Tour's 175km fifth day
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Human Powered Health distraught after 'extreme' disqualification of rider following bike change
'They could have given us a hefty fine instead of killing some 21-year-old's hopes and dreams,' says DS Andrew Bajadali
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Tour de France Femmes 2022: The sprint queen does it again, Lorena Wiebes wins stage five
Dutch rider outsprints Marianne Vos and Elisa Balsamo to grab second stage win of the race.
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Tour de France Femmes gravel stage throws up a tyre choice conundrum for team mechanics
Tubeless, tubular, tubed or tire insert: the much-anticipated gravel stage was a mechanics’ conundrum
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
With a stage win in the bag, pressure is off SD Worx until the mountain stages
The Swiss time trial specialist makes her own race against the clock to give her Dutch team their first stage win
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Tour de France Femmes proving an impressive hit with French television audience
Figures from France TV Sport show large scale of interest in week long women’s race
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
“We bounced back baby!” Uttrup Ludwig ecstatic after Tour de France win
A roller coaster 24 hours takes the Danish rider from tears of defeat to tears of victory
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Annemiek van Vleuten: ‘The last thing I was thinking about was racing’
Tour de France Femmes: The outright favorite for the overall win is sick with a stomach bug but pushing on
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published