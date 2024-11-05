Meet the latest British rider to join a WorldTour team

Oli Stockwell is one of 11 promising British talents who will turn pro in 2025

Oliver Stockwell riding for GB at the 2021 Tour of Britain
You’ll need more than two hands to count the number of British riders turning pro next season.

On the women’s side, there’s Cat Ferguson and Carys Lloyd, who have both joined Movistar, as well as Imogen Wolff, a new recruit for Visma-Lease a Bike. In the men’s ranks, eight young talents have signed their first pro contracts, six of whom with WorldTour teams.

