'Five or six WorldTour teams asked for my data' - Interest grows around world record breaker without a road team

Josh Charlton says there's "definitely interest" in his signature

Josh Charlton riding the individual pursuit
(Image credit: Olly Hassell/SWpix)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

A handful of WorldTour teams have made enquiries for British rider Josh Charlton, the former world record holder in the individual pursuit has revealed.

The 22-year-old became European champion in the 4,000m event earlier this month, and added a British title to his growing list of achievements on Friday. Despite his track success, he is currently without a road squad, after his previous team, Trinity Racing, folded at the end of 2024.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.