TrainingPeaks acquires virtual cycling platform indieVelo, aims to add ‘credible racing and realistic riding’ to its training offerings

Called TrainingPeaks Virtual it will be offered as part of TrainingPeaks Premium in March 2025, with a beta version available now

TrainingPeaks Virtual
(Image credit: TrainingPeaks)
By
published

TrainingPeaks, the digital platform that helps athletes and coaches plan, track and analyse training progress, has acquired the virtual cycling platform indieVelo.

Renamed TrainingPeaks Virtual, the acquisition expands the brand’s offering to include what it describes as “credible racing and more realistic riding”.

Luke Friend
Freelance writer

Luke Friend has worked as a writer, editor and copywriter for twenty five years. Across books, magazines and websites, he's covered a broad range of topics for a range of clients including Major League Baseball, the National Trust and the NHS. He has an MA in Professional Writing from Falmouth University and is a qualified bicycle mechanic. He has been a cycling enthusiast from an early age, partly due to watching the Tour de France on TV. He's a keen follower of bike racing to this day as well as a regular road and gravel rider. 

