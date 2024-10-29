TrainingPeaks acquires virtual cycling platform indieVelo, aims to add ‘credible racing and realistic riding’ to its training offerings

TrainingPeaks, the digital platform that helps athletes and coaches plan, track and analyse training progress, has acquired the virtual cycling platform indieVelo.

Renamed TrainingPeaks Virtual, the acquisition expands the brand’s offering to include what it describes as “credible racing and more realistic riding”.

Launched in 2023, indieVelo was created by Dr. George Gilbert, the former Chairperson of Cycling Esports at Zwift, and Bjoern Ossenbrink, the former head of the Zwift Accuracy and Data Analysis (ZADA) team, and focused primarily on virtual racing. Its proprietary engine combines the laws of physics with AL algorithms to better simulate cycling and racing outdoors, including allowing users to experience sensations such as drafting, braking and cornering.

(Image credit: indieVelo)

TrainingPeaks says the acquisition will enable them to sync many of its existing features with the virtual cycling platform, including athlete schedules and structured workouts from coaches. TrainingPeaks zones, FTP, workout compliance and other experiences are scheduled to be incorporated in the future.

By adding this virtual element the Colorado-based company also hopes to utilise the community aspect that indieVelo had developed, including hosted group rides, events and races.

“indieVelo was created to serve the needs of athletes, coaches and event organizers — a community of people who share a vision of what online cycling and esports could be if their priorities were put first,” said Dr. George Gilbert. “With its community-friendly features, realistic racing physics, and a focus on credibility, it rapidly became the number one choice for those committed to training and racing.”

For his part, Gibert believes a shared vision will see his joint creation go from strength to strength.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“This acquisition brings both the investment and the expertise needed to take it to the next level,” he says, “creating a fully integrated, seamless training and racing platform, both indoors and out.”

The Bkool app host the Giro d'Italia Virtual race (Image credit: Bkool)

Indoor cycling platform Zwift has been the prominent leader in the indoor cycling market since 2015, but competition is burgeoning, particularly in the cycling esports realm. Last, year Zwift lost is UCI contract to MyWhoosh, which now has the rights to host UCI-recognised events like last week’s first-ever live UCI Cycling Esports World Championships. It faces further competition from other virtual riding platforms such as Rouvy, Bkool and now TrainingPeaks Virtual.

With the rapid growth of virtual cycling and the rising interest in esports, including its potential inclusion in future Olympics, it will be interesting to see how this latest app positions itself in the market. With indieVelo’s focus on realism over graphics, will TrainingPeaks Virtual look to corner the events and racing market? Only time will tell.

A beta version of TrainingPeaks Virtual is now available for free to new and existing customers. From March 2025, it will be available as part of the app’s premium service.

For more information, visit trainingpeaks.com