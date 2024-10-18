'Total shock' - Josh Charlton breaks Filippo Ganna's individual pursuit world record

British debutant stuns with 'unbelievable' qualifying ride at World Championships to go into gold medal final

Josh Charlton in the individual pursuit
(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWPix)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Great Britain's Josh Charlton set a staggering, and very unexpected, world record in the 4km individual pursuit at the UCI Track World Championships on Friday afternoon.

The 21-year-old, who is making his debut at the senior championships, bettered Filippo Ganna’s previous benchmark with a 3:59.304, making him only the third person in history to clock under four minutes.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.

Latest
You might also like