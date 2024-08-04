'We'll see quite a few world records fall' - Why the Paris Olympics velodrome is one of the fastest in the world

An extra metre's width provides the perfect playground for track sprinters

Jack Carlin doing a flying lap effort
(Image credit: Ed Sykes/SWpix)
Tom Davidson
By
published

World records will fall. That is the feeling ahead of the track cycling events at the Paris Olympics, which begin tomorrow inside the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome. 

The French national track is a unique one in the world of cycling. While it is the same standardised length at 250m, it is eight metres wide – a metre more than others – giving riders more momentum as they charge down the banking. 

