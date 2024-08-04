'We'll see quite a few world records fall' - Why the Paris Olympics velodrome is one of the fastest in the world
An extra metre's width provides the perfect playground for track sprinters
World records will fall. That is the feeling ahead of the track cycling events at the Paris Olympics, which begin tomorrow inside the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome.
The French national track is a unique one in the world of cycling. While it is the same standardised length at 250m, it is eight metres wide – a metre more than others – giving riders more momentum as they charge down the banking.
For sprinters in particular, this gives the perfect playground for record-hunting.
"From the top, it's really, really quick," said Team GB's Jack Carlin, a silver and bronze medallist in Tokyo. "It's just the way it's built. It's quite high, a metre higher, and that is enough to make a big difference to 200m [flying laps].
"Around the black [line], it's the same. The only thing you would look at is how the light blue parts – the Cote d’Azur – merge with the track. It's quite a wide track, so people like Emma [Finucane], who can ride pretty much under the black, pretty much every time, are going to benefit really well."
Katy Marchant, an Olympic silver medallist, agreed with her teammate. "The track is wider, so the transitions are bigger," she said. "It's not the steepness, it's the amount of track you have. It goes on for a little bit longer, so you have essentially more."
To seed their efforts in qualifying, each sprinter will do a flying 200m time trial, starting from the top of the track. The current world records are 9.099 seconds for men and 10.154 seconds for women, both of which could fall by a few tenths of a second on the wide boards.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
As it stands, only one world record exists on the track in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, which was used for the World Championships in 2022. That year, fresh from his successful Hour Record attempt, Filippo Ganna beat the individual pursuit benchmark, becoming only the second person in history to clock below four minutes, with a time of 3:59.636.
The track, however, is not generally considered well suited for pursuiting, a discipline with no opportunity to bomb down the banking. Both the men's and women's team pursuit records were taken at the Tokyo Olympics, where atmospheric conditions were "incredibly fast", according to Team GB silver medallist Josie Knight.
"With the way the [women's] final went, the Germans ended up getting a bit of a draft. After that momentum, it was an even faster time [at 4:04.242]," she said. "I reckon it will be close, but I don't see the world record going [in Paris]. I think it will be around 4:06, 4:05, those sorts of times, to win the final."
Cycling Weekly spoke to a handful of coaches inside the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome earlier this week, and was told that the atmospheric conditions have been very favourable.
"The first day of training was some of the fastest conditions pretty much ever at a sea-level track," said Jonny Mitchell, a track sprint expert within the Belgian squad.
Stormy evenings in Paris, combined with warm, humid days, have caused an almost altitude-like effect inside the velodrome. "The air pressure is low," Mitchell explained, "which helps bring the air density down. Lower air density means the riders have to cut through less resistance from the air.
"If the temperature stays high, then we'll expect to see quite a few records fall," he added.
"I reckon the women's team sprint record will definitely fall, men’s team pursuit record will definitely fall, and I think the women's flying 200m record, which was set at altitude by Kelsey Mitchell, will also fall. I think we'll see the first ever 10.0 [seconds] for a woman."
The track cycling events at the Paris Olympics will begin on 5 August, with the first medals on the line in the women's team sprint. The final events will take place on 11 August.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
The science of detraining and retraining
Time off the bike is the enemy of fitness but how bad is the damage and how best to reverse it? James Shrubsall investigates
By James Shrubsall Published
-
'That was really, really long' - Meet the rider who finished last in the Paris Olympics road race
Charles Kagimu was the only person from the early breakaway to complete the course, just a week after he was bedbound with illness
By Tom Davidson Published
-
40 years without an Olympic road race medal: Can Paris be a turning point for the US women?
Meet Connie Carpenter and Rebecca Twigg: the two US women who medaled in the first-ever women's Olympic road race
By Kristin Jenny Published
-
I rode the Paris Olympics road race course on a 20-kilogram hire bike
On a three-speed steed, I struggled up the trio of climbs – two of which are cobbled – that will light up the weekend's action
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'I almost fell through the window' - BMX cyclist pulls off audacious cardboard bed test at Olympics
Vincent Leygonie said the beds at the Paris Games are 'super comfortable - or it might just be that my bed at home is really bad'
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Two more medals for Olympic royalty Kristin Armstrong: the decorated cyclist honoured with Order of Ikkos coaching medals
Armstrong, the most-decorated U.S. women’s cyclist of all time, received two coaching medals for her work with Chloe Dygert and Haley Batten
By Kristin Jenny Published
-
Bumps, cracks and potholes: Just how bad are the roads for the Paris Olympics time trial?
Riders have been unimpressed by the conditions of the time trial course. We went to look at it close up
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Star triathlete Taylor Knibb to take on world's fastest cyclists in the Olympic time trial
Colorado-based 26-year-old Taylor Knibb will be representing Team USA in both the individual time trial and triathlon at the Paris Olympics.
By Kristin Jenny Published
-
'We see war everywhere, people are losing their dreams': Olympic cyclist who fled Afghanistan aims to inspire hope
Aged just 16, Amir Ansari fled his home and embarked on a 3,000-mile journey in search of safety. Eight years on, he’s about to become an Olympian. Dan Challis hears his story
By Dan Challis Published
-
Going for Gold: Chloe Dygert, Jennifer Valente, Brandon McNulty and Team USA’s top medal contenders in the Olympic cycling events
The US national federation has set the ambitious goal of securing 7-10 medals; here are the athletes to contribute to the count
By Anne-Marije Rook Published