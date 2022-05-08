'I've always been able to empty myself to the point of throwing up': Jack Carlin on what makes a great sprinter

This article was first published as part of the Watt Works for Me series in Cycling Weekly's print edition.

How did you first get into cycling?

I was always an outdoorsy kid, and I had various injuries. Aged about 14, I fractured both ankles playing football and started cycling as a non-impact activity to maintain fitness as I recovered. I had a £200 Trek mountain bike and went riding with my dad on the trails around Paisley [in Renfrewshire, Scotland] where I grew up. I then joined a Go Ride club, Glasgow Riders, and it went from there.

When did you realise you had a talent for sprinting?

Probably when I realised my road career was over! [Laughs] No, I’ve always been able to empty myself completely, to the point of throwing up, when doing very short efforts. I was winning youth races on the track by hanging on to the group and then sprinting at the end. When I was about 15, Kevin Stewart [then at Scottish Cycling] suggested I have a go at the sprint and created a programme for me.

Rider profile: Jack Carlin Age: 24 Height: 5ft 9in Peak power: 2,300W Lives: Manchester Rides for: Great Britain Cycling Team Best results: 2nd – Team Sprint, Olympic Games (2021); 3rd – Sprint, Olympic Games (2021); 2nd – Sprint, Track World Champs (2018) Twitter: @jack_carlin97 Instagram: jackcarlin97

Who were your inspirations back then?

I remember watching Chris Hoy’s keirin [gold] at the 2012 Olympics and jumping up and down with my dad as if we’d won it with him, even though I wasn’t massively into cycling at the time. That was the first thing that set off the sprint idea. In 2014 I sat in the stands watching the guys I trained with competing at the Commonwealth Games [in Glasgow], thinking ‘how cool would that be!’. Another massive role model for me was John Paul, who unfortunately passed away last month [aged 28] – he was a junior world champion and took me under his wing. He always wanted others to succeed; a true inspiration.

Give us a sense of how heavy the gym work gets.

In the team sprint, man one is a bit more of a gym monkey, but we’re all in the gym doing heavy work two to three times a week, including heavy back squats. My personal best back squat is 230kg but there are guys who can squat 240kg – and we’re not heavy guys, we’re only around 80kg. We also leg press up to 400kg. The aim is not to get big; every gram we add needs to be functioning mass. If you look at sprinters, we’re all quite lower-body-heavy, as we don’t do a huge amount of upper body work. We have to be able to produce around 30-31W/kg peak power, so we can’t carry any surplus.

Sprint events have such narrow margins for error – how do you keep the nerves in check?

I’ve never been a nervous person; I tend to take things in my stride. The people who appear to be the most focused and in control can be the most nervous. It might be a short, sharp effort but when you’re in the race, everything feels slowed down and methodical – as long as I go with my gut and fully commit 100%, that is all I need to think about.

Quick-fire faves Pre-race meal? Alan Murchison’s bircher muesli Motivational song? 'Tick Tick Boom' by The Hives Race event? Keirin Way to spend a rest day? A round of golf – active recovery rather than complete rest Cafe stop treat? Flat white and slice of red velvet cake Sport or hobby aside from cycling? Golf to play; football to watch Quality in a training partner? Fun and chilled – someone who doesn’t take it all too seriously Post-race treat/guilty pleasure? Beer

Your top sprint advice for regular riders?

Road riders should still have gym sessions in their programme. Doing some squats and core work won’t be detrimental, aside from the soreness after the first couple of sessions. If you don’t want to lift weight, you can do uphill sprints in big gears – a similar stimulus but on the bike. Just 10- or 20-second efforts are long enough.

How to stay lean?

Don’t worry about it too much except around key races. You need high enough protein to be recovering well and high enough carbs so that you have energy the next day. If anyone tells you they don’t have the occasional pizza, they’re lying! I don’t need to sit at below 10% body fat all year round; 15% is fine the majority of the time.

