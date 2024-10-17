'We came out swinging' - Great Britain make sensational catch to win team pursuit gold at World Championships

Women’s squad successfully defend title on day two, while men’s team win silver

Anna Morris, Katie Archibald, Josie Knight, Meg Barker and Jess Roberts with a Union Jack at the 2024 Track World Championships
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWPix)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

Great Britain’s women’s team pursuit squad planned for every eventuality in their UCI Track World Championships final against Germany, apart from the one in which they caught their opponents before the line.

“You never get a catch in a Worlds final,” smiled Katie Archibald afterwards. “I was looking at Cam [Meyer, the team’s coach] like, ‘We didn’t go over this!’ I was quite surprised.”

Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.

