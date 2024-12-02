Amateur cyclist in talks with four WorldTour teams after Strava KOM heroics

Jack Burke says there's a 30% chance he'll ride at cycling's top level in 2025

Jack Burke riding for Canada
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Amateur cyclist Jack Burke has said he believes there is a 30% chance he will ride on the WorldTour next season, after discussions have opened around his recent KOM hunting.

The 29-year-old Canadian has been approached by four WorldTour squads, according to a report in Wielerflits, amid an online swell around his Strava record-breaking, which has seen him beat the best times on the Mortirolo, Stelvio, and Alpe d’Huez.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1