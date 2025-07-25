'Maybe I need to crash to get more followers' - meet the most unknown rider of the Tour de France

Our new favourite Belgian has 0.07% of the total followers of Tadej Pogačar

Vito Braet
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell's avatar
By
published

If you’re on Instagram, the chances are that you follow at least a few Tour de France riders. You just can’t resist Tadej Pogačar’s daily reports, and chuckle yourself to sleep watching Victor Campenaerts’s vlogs.

How many of you follow Intermarché-Wanty’s Vito Braet? Actually, how many of you have actually heard of Vito Braet?

While Pogačar has in excess of 2.4 million followers – and Remco Evenepoel and Mathieu van der Poel also boast seven-digit figures – 24-year-old Braet only has, at the time of publication, 1,709 followers. He is the least followed of the 184 riders who started the race three weeks ago, and the Flandrien is therefore probably the most unknown rider in the biggest bike race in the world. Because, as we know in 2025, your popularity is entirely based on your social media presence.

