Amateur cyclist beats Sepp Kuss's time on Alpe d'Huez to take Strava KOM

Jack Burke hopes professional teams will offer him 'a chance to compete against the best'

Jack Burke in Canada kit at the World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

An amateur cyclist has claimed the Strava KOM on Alpe d’Huez, bettering Visma-Lease a Bike rider Sepp Kuss’s time by nine seconds.

Jack Burke, a 29-year-old from Canada who also holds the KOMs on Italy’s iconic Mortirolo and Stelvio passes, rode the 21 hairpins of Alpe d’Huez in 35 minutes and 56 seconds, beating Kuss’s best set during the 2022 Tour de France.

