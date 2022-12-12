UCI finalises team licences for 2023, B&B Hôtels miss out

The UCI has today issued the last of its WorldTeam and ProTeam licences, with French squad B&B Hôtels-KTM refused registration.

In total, there will be 15 Women’s WorldTour teams, 18 Men’s WorldTour teams and 18 ProTeams next season. A team listed as ‘Paris Cycling City’, understood to be the new name of Jerôme Pineau’s B&B Hôtels-KTM, has not been granted either a WorldTeam or ProTeam licence.

A statement from the UCI (opens in new tab) said: “After hearing the team that had not been able to be registered directly by the UCI, the Licence Commission has decided to refuse the registration of Paris Cycling City (PCC-FRA).”

Last week, it was reported that the French team had collapsed after a number of sponsorship leads fell through. “We did our best to save our club, but unfortunately we didn’t succeed,” team manager Pineau wrote in a message sent to the team’s WhatsApp group.

Pineau had previously said that he hoped to add British national champion Mark Cavendish to his roster, but any deal for the Manxman has since been called off.

Israel-Premier Tech and Lotto Dstny, who failed to collect enough UCI points over the past three years to stay in the WorldTour, have both been issued ProTeam licences for 2023. Norwegian team Uno-X Pro Cycling will also ride on the ProTour, the second division of men's professional cycling.

Though licences are granted on a three-year cycle, the UCI notes that Team DSM’s WorldTour status is “conditional on the provision, during the season, of additional documents related to the financial criterion”.

The highest tier of women’s road racing will expand once again next season, having grown from nine to 14 teams in 2021.

Fenix-Deceuninck, formerly known as Plantur-Pura, have been confirmed as the 15th team on the Women’s WorldTour, beating AG Insurance-NXTG and Ceratizit-WNT to the final place.

In the same statement, the UCI said it was “delighted” by the large number of teams applying to join the Women's WorldTour, which “demonstrates the appeal of women’s cycling”.

Fenix-Deceuninck’s WorldTour status is guaranteed for one year, until the end of 2023.

See below for the full list of UCI WorldTeams and ProTeams for 2023.

UCI Men's WorldTour

AG2R CITROEN TEAM (ACT – FRA)

ALPECIN-DECEUNINCK (ADC – BEL)

ASTANA QAZAQSTAN TEAM (AST – KAZ)

BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS (TBV – BRN)

BORA – HANSGROHE (BOH – GER)

COFIDIS (COF – FRA)

EF EDUCATION – EASYPOST (EFE – USA)

GREENEDGE CYCLING (BEX – AUS)

GROUPAMA – FDJ (GFC – FRA)

INEOS GRENADIERS (IGD – GBR)

INTERMARCHÉ – CIRCUS - WANTY (ICW – BEL)

JUMBO-VISMA (TJV – NED)

MOVISTAR TEAM (MOV – ESP)

SOUDAL QUICK-STEP (SOQ – BEL)

TEAM ARKEA – SAMSIC (ARK – FRA)

TEAM DSM (DSM – NED)

TREK – SEGAFREDO (TFS – USA)

UAE TEAM EMIRATES (UAD – UAE)

UCI Women's WorldTour

CANYON//SRAM RACING (CSR – GER)

EF EDUCATION - TIBCO - SVB (TIB – USA)

FDJ-SUEZ (FST – FRA)

GREENEDGE CYCLING (BEX – AUS)

HUMAN POWERED HEALTH (HPW – USA)

LIV RACING TEQFIND (LIV – NED)

MOVISTAR TEAM WOMEN (MOV – ESP)

TEAM DSM (DSM – NED)

TEAM JUMBO VISMA (JVW – NED)

TEAM SD WORX (SDW – NED)

TREK – SEGAFREDO (TFS – USA)

UAE TEAM (UAD – UAE)

UNO-X PRO CYCLING TEAM (UXT – NOR)

ISRAEL PREMIER TECH ROLAND (CGS – SUI)

FENIX-DECEUNINCK (FED – BEL)

UCI ProTour

BINGOAL WB (BWB – BEL)

BOLTON EQUITIES BLACK SPOKE (BEB – NZL)

BURGOS-BH (BBH – ESP)

CAJA RURAL-SEGUROSRGA (CJR – ESP)

EOLO-KOMETA CYCLING TEAM (EOK – ITA)

EQUIPO KERN PHARMA (EKP – ESP)

EUSKALTEL – EUSKADI (EUS – ESP)

GREEN PROJECT-BARDIANICSF-FAIZANE’ (GBF – ITA)

HUMAN POWERED HEALTH (HPM – USA)

Q36.5 PRO CYCLING TEAM (Q36 – SUI)

TEAM CORRATEC (COR – ITA)

TEAM FLANDERS – BALOISE (TFB – BEL)

TEAM NOVO NORDISK (TNN – USA)

TOTALENERGIES (TEN – FRA)

TUDOR PRO CYCLING TEAM (TUD – SUI)