Rim brakes no more: Every WorldTour bike in 2025 to use discs after final switch

Bianchi's new time trial bike bids farewell to the beloved rim brake

Disc brake on Bianchi&#039;s new Aquila RC time trial bike
(Image credit: Bianchi)
Tom Davidson
By
published

The last bastion has finally fallen. In 2025, for the first time, there will be no rim brakes on the WorldTour, across all of the teams' road and time trial bikes.

The news came with the announcement of Bianchi’s new Aquila RC time trial bike. In 2024, bike manufacturers Bianchi and Giant provided the only rim-brake-equipped machines to the WorldTour, the former to Arkéa-B&B Hotels, and the latter to Jayco AlUla.

Tom Davidson
