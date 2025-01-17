Tech of the week: a new Ridley Noah Fast, a redesigned Giant Trinity TT bike, Stinner's 'affordable' steel gravel bike and Tifosi shades for smaller faces

Both the Noah Fast and the Trinity Advanced SL TT bikes will be ridden in WorldTour races this year

Ridley Noah Fast aero bike
(Image credit: Ridley)
For bike nerds, the start of the racing season is always fun. Many brands launch new ‘team machines’ at this time of year; having been thoroughly tested at winter training camps we get to see the latest models resplendent in the livery of the respective outfits. With the Tour Down Under almost here and the one-day races in Belgium and Northern France on the horizon, the bikes will come thick and fast. And we have two here.

First up is the redesigned Noah Fast from Ridley, which will be ridden by the Uno-X team, followed by Giant’s latest TT bike that will support the Jayco AlUla squad in their efforts against the clock.

