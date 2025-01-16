Ridley Noah Fast: the latest pure aero bike from the Belgium brand is its fastest yet

Making full use of the revised UCI aero and bike geometry changes, Ridley has just launched a bike they claim is 8.5 watts faster

Ridley Noah Fast Gen 3 aero race bike
(Image credit: Ridley)
Neal Hunt
By
published
in News

The original Noah was one of the very first aero bikes back in 2006, and Robbie McEwen went on to secure the green jersey with it. Subsequent bikes were piloted to victory by the likes of Andre Greipel and Caleb Ewan, so this third-generation bike has a lot to live up to.

First spotted in November in use by the guys and girls from Uno-X Mobility, we now have all the details from the Belgian brand's latest bike, the Noah Fast. Previous Noahs all had similar silhouettes, but this version is a stark contrast, thanks mainly to changes in the UCI’s rules in 2023 that the designers have taken full advantage of to try and make it one of the best aero bikes in the pro peloton.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1