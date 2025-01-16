Ridley Noah Fast: the latest pure aero bike from the Belgium brand is its fastest yet

The original Noah was one of the very first aero bikes back in 2006, and Robbie McEwen went on to secure the green jersey with it. Subsequent bikes were piloted to victory by the likes of Andre Greipel and Caleb Ewan, so this third-generation bike has a lot to live up to.

First spotted in November in use by the guys and girls from Uno-X Mobility, we now have all the details from the Belgian brand's latest bike, the Noah Fast. Previous Noahs all had similar silhouettes, but this version is a stark contrast, thanks mainly to changes in the UCI’s rules in 2023 that the designers have taken full advantage of to try and make it one of the best aero bikes in the pro peloton.

The Uno-X team will test the Noah Fast's credentials at some of the biggest races in 2025. (Image credit: Ridley)

Aerodynamic Innovations

The new Noah Fast is designed in compliance with the latest UCI regulations, particularly the 8:1 aspect ratio for tube shapes, which allows for longer, narrower profiles. Using their own in-house wind tunnel, Ridley's engineers drew inspiration from the Dean Fast time trial bike to push these regulations to their limits. The result is a frame with elongated profiles in the fork and seat stays and an oversized downtube engineered to guide airflow around water bottles, minimizing drag.

A head tube to turn, well, heads. (Image credit: Ridley)

The engineering team optimized each component's design through extensive trial and error. The head tube is the most visually striking aspect of the new bike and has been extended to maximize the compensating triangles permitted by UCI rules. A combination of symmetrical and asymmetrical profiles in the fork and seat stays further refine aerodynamics, improving rider stability in crosswinds. These developments culminate in exceptional aerodynamic efficiency, with wind tunnel tests indicating a 7-watt savings compared to the Falcn RS and an 8.5-watt improvement over the previous Noah Fast, making this, according to Ridley, the fastest bike it has ever produced.

Progressive Geometry and new handlebars

Along with the change to an 8:1 ratio, new rules that are active as of the 1st of January also allowed for a change in seat tube angle to complement the trend amongst current pros of more aggressive positions with wider hip angles. The Noah Fast features a steeper seat angle of 76 degrees, enabling you to keep a similar position without resorting to short-nosed saddles or heavily tilted angles. A lowered bottom bracket helps accommodate the current trend for wider tyres, and a lower head tube with an integrated cockpit allows for a more optimized aero position, reducing the frontal area.

The Nimbus Aero cockpit is narrow at the hoods but wider at the drops. (Image credit: Ridley)

Developed in tandem with the frame, the new Nimbus Aero cockpit focuses on combining aerodynamic performance with rider comfort. Integrating the cockpit into the top tube reduces turbulence compared to traditional setups. The handlebars measure 36cm at the shifters, promoting a narrower, more aerodynamic rider position. The handlebar shape naturally angles the shifters inward, enhancing aero positioning while complying with UCI regulations. A flared drop ensures balanced steering and better handling when required, and the aerodynamic top curves slightly towards the rider, creating a more natural wrist position when riding on the tops.

The Nimbus Aero cockpit is available in five stem lengths and three width options, though you can run a regular bar and stem setup on the standard Noah if those options don't work for you.

Tyre clearance up to 34mm and dropped stays should make for a more comfortable ride. (Image credit: Ridley)

Holistic Performance Approach

Ridley adopted a comprehensive approach with the new Noah Fast, tailoring every aspect of the bike as a complete package. The frame geometry and cockpit dimensions are based on feedback and data from Pro tour riders, and a tire clearance of 34mm allows the bike to handle rough terrains like Paris-Roubaix. Aerodynamic tests were conducted with the bike fully equipped—including wheels, water bottles, and bike computer—under various wind angles to reflect real-world conditions, ensuring the Noah Fast performs optimally in actual riding scenarios and not just in the tunnel.

Tested to reflect real world conditions, the new Fast is claimed to be 8.5 watts faster than its predecessor. (Image credit: Ridley)

No new bike launch would be complete without a claim of increased stiffness, but at least they have some independent numbers to back them up. According to tests undertaken by the Zedler Institute, the Noah Fast exhibits a 10% increase in head tube stiffness compared to the Falcn RS, with similar improvements in the bottom bracket area.

Introducing the Noah

Alongside the Noah Fast, Ridley is launching the Noah, which shares the same geometry and aerodynamic characteristics but utilizes a different carbon lay-up and cockpit integration at a more budget-friendly price point, perfect for those racing crits and circuit races where the lower costs make crash damage a little less traumatic. The Noah also offers more flexibility, allowing riders to choose between a traditional handlebar and stem combo but still gain from the frame's aero benefits.

Availability and Pricing

The Noah Fast is available to pre-order in five sizes and can be fully customized using Ridley's clever configurator website tool. The Noah Fast frameset starts at €5,499, and fully assembled bikes featuring Shimano Ultegra DI2 from €8,799.

For more information, visit ridley-bikes.com.