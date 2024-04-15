Dozens of riders left stranded as National Cycling League announces 2024 season hiatus citing 'current economic challenges in domestic and global cycling industry'

Effective immediately, the NCL paused all its operations in order to focus on restructuring and rebuilding for the 2025 season.

Scenes from the 2023 Miami Inventional, the inaugural National Cycling League.
(Image credit: Gabriel Diaz)
Anne-Marije Rook
By Anne-Marije Rook
published

There will not be a 2024 season of the National Cycling League after all. Organizers today announced a “pause” on the 2024 season in order to focus on restructuring and rebuilding for the 2025 season.

Debuted in April 2023, the National Cycling League is the latest cycling series aiming to reignite American cycling fandom and reinvent cycling altogether with its unique —and admittedly entertaining— spectator-friendly format, a cohort of all-star investors and city-specific teams. The 2023 season consisted of a mere three races but came with much fanfare. Upon its conclusion in August, the organization hailed its debut as a “tremendous success,” which left them “excited about the future of the league.”

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1