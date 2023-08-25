Valentina Scandolara suspended and fined for unsportsmanlike behavior

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The National Cycling League has penalized former WorldTour rider Valentina Scandolara for unsportsmanlike conduct in the last race of the season, the NCL Cup Atlanta.

Tensions between the Miami Nights and Denver Disruptors NCL teams had been building at the season finale as the series title and the significant prize purse that accompanied the win was still up for grabs. At the end of the women’s race the two teams came to a head and yelling and physical shoving occurred.

Today, the NCL issued an official statement on its Code of Conduct and announced that the Italian Denver Disruptors rider was issued a fine and a two-race suspension for the 2024 NCL season.

“The National Cycling League has a zero-tolerance policy towards unsportsmanlike conduct and threatening actions,” the statement reads.

“Any use of such actions towards opponents, teammates, USA Cycling officials, or representatives of the league is strictly prohibited as outlined in Section 8(A)(5)(i) of the USA Cycling Rules.”

Aiming to reignite cycling fandom in the United States by reinventing what American bike racing looks like, the National Cycling League is an invite-only, co-ed bike racing series that takes place in the heart of America's biggest cities, puts fans first and throws around a lot of money. The races themselves feature a unique format intended to make bike racing more exciting. The series made its debut in Miami Beach, Florida in April and ended in Atlanta, Georgia on August 20, 2023. The series was dominated by its own, NCL-founded teams, the Miami Nights and the Denver Disruptors. The Nights, winners of the series overall title, was led by longtime Continental and domestic pros Johnny Clarke, Frank Travieso and latin American Olympians Daniely Garcia and Paola Munoz Grandon. Scandolara belongs to the second NCL team, the Denver Disruptors, which fielded a talented roster of eight men and eight women, led by Colombian Paris-Nice Champion Sergio Henao and two-time Canadian Olympian and World Champion Leah Kirchmann.

The 2023 season was filled with some growing pains but Cycling Weekly attended one of the races and came away optimistic about the series’ potential.

