Joe Martin Stage Race, the longest-held stage race in America, postponed until 2025 due to rising costs

Rumors regarding financial struggles had been flying for some weeks, but today, race director Bruce Dunn confirmed that the Joe Martin Stage Race (JMSR), the longest-held stage race in America, will not be held in 2024.

“After 46 years of amateur stage racing, 21 years on the USA Cycling professional calendar and nine years on the UCI international calendar, we’ve had to make the very difficult decision to cancel the 2024 event due to the rising costs of producing a multi-day stage race coupled with limited corporate and stakeholder sponsorship and funding,” said Dunn.

In addition to being the longest amateur stage race in the country, the Arkansas-based event has an esteemed pro history. This year would have marked the event’s 22nd anniversary on the USA Cycling Pro Road Tour (PRT) calendar and 10th year on the UCI’s Americas Tour.

Previous winners include Neilson Powless (EF Education–EasyPost), Tyler Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles), Robin Carpenter (Human Powered Health), Lauren Stephens (then EF Education - Tibco-SVB), Coryn Labecki (EF Pro Cycling), Ruth Winder (formerly of Trek-Segafredo), Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles) and Chloe Dygert (Canyon-SRAM).

With its UCI 2.2 ranking, JMSR was one of just four UCI races remaining on U.S. soil and, therefore, a rare and valuable opportunity for riders to earn some coveted UCI points.

According to the race organization, the UCI race has attracted riders from 27 countries and teams representing as many as ten countries each year.

“The world discovered Arkansas through bike racing,” a statement read, long before its current, self-proclaimed, status as ‘Mountain bike capital of the world.’

Despite this year’s postponement, Dunn is committed to bringing the race back in 2025, stating:

“With 14 months to plan for 2025, we will be working tirelessly to secure a top-tier line-up of sponsors. This race would not have been possible over the years without the sponsors, volunteers and others within the Fayetteville community who have done so much and I look forward to continuing in partnership with them in the future.” Dunn said.

“The Joe Martin Stage Race was [All Sports Production’s] first event and started our career in event production. We have literally been bringing the world of professional cycling to Arkansas for over two decades and the pathway to the Olympics, World Championships and the World Tour Teams and events such as the Tour de France have included the Joe Martin Stage Race.”

Professional cycling in the U.S. has been dealt big blows in recent years. The Tour of California, a WorldTour event on both the men’s and women’s calendar, was the first to announce its indefinite hiatus in 2020, followed by the Tour of Utah international men’s race and the Colorado Classic (the remnants of the historic Coors Classic).

The remaining UCI races in the U.S. are: Tour of the Gila, Gran Premio New York City and the Maryland Cycling Classic.