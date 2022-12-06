L39ION of Los Angeles announces 2023 roster, aims for 'strongest season to date'

After trickling some singing news here and there, America’s top criterium racing team, L39ION of Los Angeles , today announced its official 2023 team roster, which includes 11 male and seven female riders.

As the team enters its fifth season, Justin Williams and crew are welcoming Mexican national champion Yarely Salazar, U.S. national road champion Kyle Murphy and Human Power Health’s Robin Carpenter to the team.

“With this group, 2023 will be our best year yet. Every member brings something unique," said founder Justin Williams in a press release.

"By adding Yarely, Kyle and Robin into the mix we’ll continue to disrupt what the traditional cycling team looks like."

Kyle Murphy will be entering his seventh professional season in the stars-and-stripes jersey of the U.S. national road racing champion. The 31-year-old California-native is known as an all-rounder with climbing prowess, with two stage wins at Volta a Portugal, podium finishes at the Tour of Utah and the Tour of the Gila and, of course, the national title to his name.

“I am beyond excited to reconnect with American fans, teams, races and communities,” Murphy said. “I am over the moon to be a part of the team that Cory and Justin have labored to create. I have been craving a change like this in my life and I am beyond grateful for the opportunity.”

Carpenter, a veteran of the U.S. scene, will be entering his 12th season as a pro. Also a well-rounded rider, Carpenter has won the Cascade Cycling Classic, Tour of Alberta and Joe Martin stage races, as well as a stage of the Tour of Britain, Tour of Utah and US Pro Challenge. He’s also been dabbling in gravel races and finished sixth in the 2021 Unbound Gravel 200.

Carpenter was looking for new competitive challenges and is inspired by what L39ion has created.

“It feels like a real blessing to be able to come back to the US and race for a team that's been on the forefront of showing the world how much the US racing scene has to offer," he said.

And finally, Yarely Salazar is an Olympic track and road racer from Mexico who moves over from the Ceratizit - WNT Pro Cycling Team.

“Joining L39ION in the new year is going to be an exciting new change for me. I look forward to becoming a part of the positive impact L39ION is making, as well as inspiring future generations of racers,” she stated.

L39ION of Los Angeles Official 2023 Team Roster:



Alec Cowan - Calgary, Canada

Alexis Ryan - Ventura, California

Amber Joseph - Bridgetown, Barbados

Cory Williams - Los Angeles, California

Eder Frayre - Ensenada, Mexico

Gavin Hoover - Los Angeles, California

Julyn Aguila - San Luis Potosí, Mexico

Justin Williams - Los Angeles, California

Kendall Ryan - Ventura, California

Kyle Murphy - Minneapolis, Minnesota

Lance Haidet - Bend, Oregon

Robin Carpenter - Philadelphia, PA

Sam Boardman - Washington, DC

Samantha Schneider - West Allis, Wisconsin

Skylar Schneider - West Allis, Wisconsin

Ty Magner - Athens, Georgia

Tyler Williams - Santa Rosa, California

Yarely Salazar - Culiacán, Mexico