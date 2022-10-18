L39ion of Los Angeles sign US road champ Kyle Murphy for 2023

America’s top crit racing team, L39ION of Los Angeles, today announced the signing of U.S. national road racing champion Kyle Murphy to its 2023 roster.

The 31-year-old California-native is known as an all-rounder with climbing prowess, which perhaps signals L39ion’s growing interest in being more competitive beyond the crit scene as well.

As of 2021, L39ION holds a UCI Continental license and runs a road racing team alongside its domestic crit squad. This Continental team has been competing at North America's few remaining UCI races including Joe Martin Stage Race, Tour of the Gila and the new Maryland Cycling Classic. And while L39ION's Tyler Williams netted the win at the 2021 Joe Martin Stage Race, podiums in road races were scarce in 2022 and perhaps with the addition of Murphy, the team is looking to change that.

A veteran in the U.S. peloton, Murphy started off his pro career with Caja Rural–Seguros RGA as a stagiaire followed by stints at Team Jamis, Cylance Pro Cycling and, most recently, the UCI ProTeam Human Powered Health.

His palmarès includes two stage wins at Volta a Portugal, podium finishes at the Tour of Utah and the Tour of the Gila and, of course, a beautiful solo victory at this year’s U.S. National Road Championships.

Founded by brothers Justin and Cory Williams in 2019, L39ION of Los Angeles is a team on a mission to advance the sport of cycling, eliminate boundaries and promote diversity, representation and inclusion.

Domestically, the Williams brothers set out to showcase criterium racing as a way for American athletes to make a good living competing at home in the U.S.

In a very short time, L39ION became a mainstay on the U.S. cycling landscape — along with the riders' signature golden neck chains. Amassing win after win on both the men's and women's side, L39ION is easily the most dominant and interesting criterium team in the country, and are aided by the support of some of the biggest names in the business, including Specialized, Rapha and Zwift.

With riders now competing in gravel racing, cyclocross and road stage races as well, L39ION is well on its way to stretching its reach, growing not just the team, but the sport of cycling as a whole.