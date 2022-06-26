Emma Langley drops breakaway companion in the last 500 meters to win the Stars & Stripes jersey

The U.S. national road championship race dwindled down to a mano a mano showdown when, after spending some 50 kms in the breakaway, Emma Langley (EF Education - Tibco – SVB) gave a last-minute burst of speed to pass Lauren de Crescenzo (CINCH Rise) and ensure that the Stars and Stripes jersey stays within the EF Education squad.

"You never know what's gonna happen, and I don't think it was until the last lap that I really believed we'd stay away but it was pretty cool," Langley said. "We were getting time gaps, and the gap was sizable. That felt pretty neat."

The 26-year-old former swimmer waited until she and De Crescenzo got inside the final 500 meters of racing to launch her sprint against her breakaway companion to secure victory.

"I wanted to play to my strengths, and I know that Lauren De Crescenzo is just so strong," Langley said. "And if I was going pull for pull with her on the last lap, I knew I wouldn't make it, so we had to get tactical and let her do a little more work."

Langley was born in England and has dual American and British citizenship. She lived in five countries growing up, but calls Richmond, Virginia home.

At the start/finish line, nearly all the riders again took a knee to protest the U.S. Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v Wade before the race. Despite a rest day between events, the struggle up the Sherrod Road on the first of 10 11-km laps, seemed to indicate a touch of fatigue from the heat.

Cinch Rise tried to draw out the competition early on by sending Andrea Fasen up the road, but that attempt was short-lived. The second time around the course, a large split in the field threatened right before the feed zone. But that group proved to be too big, and the riders sat up fairly quickly to allow the peloton to reform. Alexis Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles) and defending champion Lauren Stephens also flirted with an escape with about 45 miles left to go, but neither team was ready to commit to a move just yet.

Rain began to lightly pelt the road as Langley, Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles), and Lauren De Crescenzo (Cinch Rise) rolled away from the peloton with 54km to go. That break quickly accumulated nearly a minute on the field, and they maintained that advantage as they worked their way up Sherrod Road in unison. Former national champion Coryn Labecki (Team Jumbo-Visma), racing without any teammates, came to the front of the group to pick up the chase. Nevertheless, the leaders pushed out that advantage to a full 1:49 with four laps of racing remaining.

At that point, both EF Education and L39ION pulled most of their support in the break. De Crescenzo was left to fend for herself, as the chase group was largely disorganized and indecisive behind them.

Langley and De Crescenzo were able to abandon Schneider the next time over Sherrod Road, but that effort also took a solid 15 seconds out of the gap. The peloton was whittled down to just about 20 remaining riders with two laps left to go, and De Crescenzo led Langley up the second to last trip up the climb.

"That's all I wanted, to get in a breakaway and ride as hard as I can," De Crescenzo said after the race. "I just wanted to keep the gap. I just wanted to go as hard as I could. I was out there riding my own race. I was looking at my power meter, and it said good workout."

Coming through the start/finish line for the bell lap, it was clear that EF Education had let Langley off the chain and told her to prepare to contest the finish. Behind them, Labecki, made a last-ditch effort to not her chance at the stars and stripes jersey completely disappear up the road. Still, last year's champion Lauren Stephens leapt past her to provide EF Education with a little insurance to capture the bronze.

Langley, who had been sitting in for the majority of the final two kilometers, was in a perfect position to jump De Crescenzo as the pair approached the short, punchy climb up Clinch Ave. Langley came across the line with a healthy gap.

The U23 riders were mixed in the field but scored separately. Following up on her performance in the time trail, up-and-coming star Zoe Ta-Perez (LUX-CTS p/b Specialized) was the first U23 rider across the line in downtown Knoxville, adding yet another medal to her week's haul. The 20-year-old won bronze in the elite time trial, thereby securing gold among the U23 time trialists and today won another U23 gold medal. Rounding out the U23 , Maroad race podium were Marije Bemis (Roxo racing) and Kaia Schmid (Human Powered Health).