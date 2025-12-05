Warner Bros Discovery could be taken over by Netflix, but it is unlikely to change cycling on TV

Hollywood giant split its business before takeover talks began

A camera bike follows three cyclists at a race
Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland, and Eurosport in Europe, has entered exclusive talks with Netflix over a potential takeover.

According to reports on Friday morning, a deal could be agreed within a week, in a move which would transform the film and TV landscape.

Discovery had bought into Play Sports Group, the company that owned the GCN operation since its inception on YouTube, in 2017 and increased its shareholding in 2019. In 2021 it took a 100% stake in the company in a deal that reportedly valued it at £70m.

Then, this year, Eurosport was closed down in the UK with TNT Sports becoming the home of live cycling. It meant the sport was placed within a broader sports subscription package, priced at £30.99 a month – more than four times the GCN+ offering.

