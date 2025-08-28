'It's nice that, innit' – Ineos Grenadiers reveal special kit for Tour of Britain to honour retiring Geraint Thomas

The British stage race will be Tour de France winner's final ever event as a pro cyclist

Geraint Thomas with a special red Ineos Grenadiers jersey
(Image credit: X/Ineos Grenadiers)
Ineos Grenadiers will wear a special kit at the Tour of Britain Men next week to honour Geraint Thomas, who will be racing for a final time before retirement.

The kit, released on social media on Wednesday, is a largely red affair, with a Welsh dragon across the middle and a green collar, aping the flag of Wales and the kits of Wales' national teams. It also features the TotalEnergies logo, as all Ineos kits have since the Tour de France.

"It’s pretty cool, apparently that’s me, that’s him, and that’s Lucas actually. Lucas Hamilton, that’s a bit random," Thomas explained in a video launching the jersey. "Lucas was obviously new to the team, and we were down in Oz, and this is where Macs drew the picture just after that."

"Certainly the most meaningful jersey [I've ever had], that’s for sure," he added. "I think it definitely will be emotional come the final stage, you know, finishing in Cardiff, wearing this. I even got the dates here in the collar. My very first race, 17 January 2007 at the Tour Down Under, last race 7 September 2025, the Tour of Britain. Well hopefully it’s my last race, hopefully I make it there.

"I’m looking forward to it, it’s definitely something I’m going to soak up and enjoy."

