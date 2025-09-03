Pinarello up for grabs as Geraint Thomas launches Final Race Raffle for his own charity, ahead of retirement

The raffle celebrates the Welshman's career, with signed loot on offer for the winners

Geraint Thomas Tour of Britain men 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Geraint Thomas has lived his long pro cycling career in an understated manner that is almost entirely at odds with the glory and fame he has enjoyed over the course of its 20-odd years.

But it looks like he will more than make up for that in retirement. Not content with a Lloyds Tour of Britain Men stage that is pretty much dedicated to celebrating his career and a huge party afterwards, not to mention custom bikes and jerseys, the Welshman has also launched a raffle with an extensive prize list, including a Pinarello F7 bike fitted with Shimano Ultegra Di2 and worth £7,000 ($9,400).

Thomas is currently riding the Tour of Britain – set to be his final pro race – and the 'Final Race Raffle' is being run by the Geraint Thomas Cycling Trust (GTCT) to mark the occasion. The Trust will use proceeds to help get more children riding bikes.

Tickets cost £5 each, and the prize list includes that Pinarello F7 as the top attraction, while runners-up could win:
- two pairs of signed SunGod cycling glasses
- a pair of Quoc shoes (one of only two pairs ever made)
- a signed Kask helmet in Ineos livery
- a signed Ineos Grenadiers bundle

“It will be an amazing way to finish," he said. "It certainly feels like the right time."

