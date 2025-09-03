Pinarello up for grabs as Geraint Thomas launches Final Race Raffle for his own charity, ahead of retirement

Geraint Thomas has lived his long pro cycling career in an understated manner that is almost entirely at odds with the glory and fame he has enjoyed over the course of its 20-odd years.

But it looks like he will more than make up for that in retirement. Not content with a Lloyds Tour of Britain Men stage that is pretty much dedicated to celebrating his career and a huge party afterwards, not to mention custom bikes and jerseys, the Welshman has also launched a raffle with an extensive prize list, including a Pinarello F7 bike fitted with Shimano Ultegra Di2 and worth £7,000 ($9,400).

It's worth pointing out, of course, that the 2018 Tour de France winner has had all this arranged for him, rather than by him. And in any case, who would begrudge this popular rider a career celebration?

In the case of the raffle, it's also for a good cause.

Thomas is currently riding the Tour of Britain – set to be his final pro race – and the 'Final Race Raffle' is being run by the Geraint Thomas Cycling Trust (GTCT) to mark the occasion. The Trust will use proceeds to help get more children riding bikes.

Tickets cost £5 each, and the prize list includes that Pinarello F7 as the top attraction, while runners-up could win:

- two pairs of signed SunGod cycling glasses

- a pair of Quoc shoes (one of only two pairs ever made)

- a signed Kask helmet in Ineos livery

- a signed Ineos Grenadiers bundle

The raffle will end at 23:55 on Monday September 8 (or when the last ticket is sold) and the draw made the following day. Tickets can be bought online here.

The GTCT says its aim is to get 5,000 kids riding bikes by 2028. It gave out its first grant in 2022 and has so far helped 32 community groups and individuals across England and Wales.

The Tour of Britain Men finishes on Sunday, with a stage from the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome in Newport to Thomas's home city of Cardiff, which will take in the Maindy Velodrome where he began racing as a youngster. Cardiff will also host a party for 4,000 people

“It will be an amazing way to finish," he said. "It certainly feels like the right time."