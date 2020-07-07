SunGod adds more choice to growing range of glasses

SunGod, an eyewear brand launched via a Crowdfunding campaign in 2013, has released a new ‘Pace Series’ which sees the brand move into the performance cycling market – with tons of adjustability on offer and competitive price tags.

New for the brand are the Velans and Vulcans. Both models come as a half-frame, or a full-frame, with prices starting quite a bit below competitors at £115. A separate half-frame to full-frame conversion kit can be purchased, with a range of colours on offer.

The half-frame to full-frame conversion kits come in five different colours with riders able to mix and match as they please.

The Velans glasses come in at £115 for half-frame or £140 for full-frame while the Vulcans – which make use of a larger cylindrical lens – cost £125 and £150 respectively.

The brand, which supplies glasses to UK teams Ribble Weldtite and Bianchi Dama, is also launching a brand new ‘8KO’ lens, which it says is lighter and clearer than both its own ‘4KO polycarbonate lenses’ and the lenses found “in almost all larger brands”.

The 8KO lenses (£40) feature in-mould construction and are coated with a triple-layer scratch-resistant finish, whilst hydrophobic and oleophobic treatments repel moisture, fingerprints and sweat. The 8KO lens is available as a photochromic version, too, under the name 8KO Iris.

SunGod was co-founded by a husband and wife team, Ali and Zoe Watkiss. It’s a British brand, utilising a direct to consumer approach to keep the costs low. Riders can customise their glasses, selecting the lens, frame, and arms – then choosing from 10 different lens options. SunGod says there are over four thousand potential combinations on offer – and we’re not about to dispute that!

All glasses come with a lifetime guarantee, if they break, the brand repairs them for free.

Commenting on the new range, CEO and co-founder Ali Watkiss said: “The Vulcans and Velans mark our move into cycling and a significant jump in our performance offering for riders. We’ve worked hard with our R&D teams to bring together new technologies, like 8KO and Iris, to produce a product that outperforms much of the larger competitors.”

CMO and co-founder, Zoe Watkiss, added: “Whilst striving to bring some of the most technically advanced sunglasses to market, we’ve also stayed true to our commitment of delivering an exceptional customer experience, every step of the way. All SunGods are built to order in our UK warehouse on the same day as ordering, and typically delivered to your doorstep next day – creating a market leading brand and customer experience.”’