We cyclists are tough to buy Christmas gifts for, we know that; however, I think I have found one of the best Christmas gifts for cyclists from the sporting events VIP ticketing brand Seat Unique.

Scheduled for Saturday, 4th July 2026, Stage One of the 2026 Tour de France heads to Barcelona, Spain, for its traditional Grand Départ, which once again starts outside of French borders. Stage One will take place within the vibrant Catalonian city and consists of a 19km team time trial. Meaning whoever is targeting the Maillot Jaune in Barcelona will be relying heavily on their teammates to deliver them to the finish line, and you could see it all as it happens with VIP access.

These official tickets from Seat Unique provide premium access to the world's biggest cycling event, including VIP Team Paddock and VIP Departure Village access, as well as the opportunity to mingle with teams, riders, and celebrities. Perhaps most importantly, they offer a privileged view of the high-speed finish line.

Get your VIP Tour de France Stage One tickets: at Seat Unique Seat Unique has various packages for the 2026 Tour de France. Tickets offer a fantastic Stage One experience, and pricing means it's an incredible once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the cyclist in your life to enjoy what is sure to be a thrilling start to the 113th Edition of the TDF. For just £329, you can choose either VIP access at the start, with the opportunity to mingle amongst the best riders and teams in cycling, or finish line tickets, which give you VIP viewing of the finish line and seeing the first Yellow jersey presented to the Stage winner. Either option makes for an incredible, lifelong memory for the cyclist in your life.

Stage One is not only in the wonderful Spanish city of Barcelona, but is also a thrilling and spectacular team time trial. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Seat Unique currently offers various packages, including Stage One Start tickets priced at £329. These packages include VIP pre-race Team Paddock access, live broadcast viewing of the race, and a selection of drinks and food in the VIP enclosure.

Stage One Race Finish tickets cost the same. You trade the pre-race access for what is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be right on the finish line in the Izoard Enclosure, with speciality local foods and cocktail-style snacks, and soft drinks, wine, beer and champagne to toast the Stage winner as he receives the first Yellow jersey of 2026.

For anyone feeling particularly generous or treating themselves, the ultimate Seat Unique TDF experience is the Pre-Race Program tickets, which not only offer the same pre-race access as above but also provide the opportunity to ride inside an Official Tour de France car, travelling ahead of the peloton along the race route.

These tickets cost a whopping £819, but in addition to riding along in an official car, you also get to watch the race finale from premium viewing seats, offering the best vantage point of the day. Included is a gourmet lunch and a glass of champagne, plus the privilege of access to the VIP Guest Area at the finish, making for a truly memorable Tour de France experience.

These Seat Unique Tour de France tickets, whatever option you choose, are sure to be snapped up quickly, and I'd suggest you grab yours fast.