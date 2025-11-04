Your backdoor pass to Unbound and Leadville, or Pogačar’s signed World Champion jersey: USA Cycling’s annual auction opens tomorrow

Among the goods up for grabs are signed jerseys, top-end bikes and luxury bike vacations

KIGALI, RWANDA - SEPTEMBER 28: Gold medalist Tadej Pogacar and Team Slovenia celebrates winning during the medal ceremony after the 98th UCI Cycling World Championships Kigali 2025, Men Elite Road Race a 267.5km race from Kigali to Kigali on September 28, 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Meg Elliot's avatar
By
published

Ever wanted to ride Unbound or race the Leadville 100 but haven’t had luck in the lottery? Dreaming of a bike tour through Greece or a signed World Champion jersey from Tadej Pogačar to decorate your walls? All this, and more, is up for bid in USA Cycling’s annual fundraiser, running 5–10 November.

The money raised will go toward funding the USA Cycling team’s training camps, travel costs and “high-performance support.” Unlike most other nations represented at the Olympics, the U.S. national cycling programme does not receive direct government funding; instead, it relies on private donations, in part gathered at events like the fundraiser.

Online bidding opens tomorrow, yet some select items will be available exclusively during the Foundation’s Bicycles & Bluegrass fundraiser on Saturday, November 8th.

Meg Elliot
News Writer

Meg is a news writer for Cycling Weekly. In her time around cycling, Meg is a podcast producer and lover of anything that gets her outside, and moving.

From the Welsh-English borderlands, Meg's first taste of cycling was downhill - she's now learning to love the up, and swapping her full-sus for gravel (for the most part!).

