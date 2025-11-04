Your backdoor pass to Unbound and Leadville, or Pogačar’s signed World Champion jersey: USA Cycling’s annual auction opens tomorrow

Ever wanted to ride Unbound or race the Leadville 100 but haven’t had luck in the lottery? Dreaming of a bike tour through Greece or a signed World Champion jersey from Tadej Pogačar to decorate your walls? All this, and more, is up for bid in USA Cycling’s annual fundraiser, running 5–10 November.

The money raised will go toward funding the USA Cycling team’s training camps, travel costs and “high-performance support.” Unlike most other nations represented at the Olympics, the U.S. national cycling programme does not receive direct government funding; instead, it relies on private donations, in part gathered at events like the fundraiser.

USA Cycling oversees nearly every discipline of the sport, from road and track to mountain bike and para-cycling, identifying talent and supporting athletes from grassroots events to the world stage.

The Online Auction opens Wednesday, November 5, at 6 a.m. PST and closes Monday, November 10, at 6 p.m. PST. Participants are encouraged to set up their bidder profiles in advance at the auction website to be ready when bidding begins.

The organisers have amassed an impressive list of goods up for auction. In addition to the items listed above, you can bid to win guaranteed entries to hard-to-get-into events like Unbound Gravel, SBT Gravel and the Leadville Trail 100. On offer are also a host of different cycling vacations and luxury getaway trips, pro-level bikes ranging from a Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8 to a Tour de France-themed Brompton 12-speed bike, POC helmets, a Wattbike, ROKA glasses, and various care and performance packages.

And Pogačar's signed jersey isn't the only athlete memorabilia on offer. There are also signed merchandise items from the likes of Sepp Kuss, Kate Courtney, Jennifer Valente, Magnus Sheffield, Clara Brown, Richard Carapaz, and Ian Boswell. Some athletes are even offering up some one-on-one time, from a wine tasting outing with Alison Tetrick to a gravel ride with Keegan Swenson or Alexey Vermeulen and Sir Willie.

Online bidding opens tomorrow, yet some select items will be available exclusively during the Foundation’s Bicycles & Bluegrass fundraiser on Saturday, November 8th.