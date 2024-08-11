Jennifer Valente crushes the Omnium at Paris Olympics

US rider defends her title in style as Great Britain's Neah Evans finishes down in 15th

valente celebrates winning the women's track cycling omnium event after the points race of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines National Velodrome in Montigny-le-Bretonneux, south-west of Paris, on August 11, 2024. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
Jennifer Valente celebrates a crushing victory in the Omnium at the Paris Olympics
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published
in News

Jennifer Valente (USA) defended her Omnium title at the Paris Olympics, crushing the competition with an utterly dominant display across all four events. 

The 29-year-old, world champion in the past two years as well as the reigning Olympic champion, eased to victory in the opening scratch race, stamped her authority in the tempo race, and was the last woman standing in the elimination race. In the final points race things opened up for a moment when eight riders stole a lap half-way through, but Valente almost immediately hit back with a lap of her own, which effectively sealed the deal. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Patrick Fletcher
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸