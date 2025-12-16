$73 million in debt and looking to sell: Rad Power Bikes files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection amid mounting pressures

Management aims to restructure its finances and sell the company within the next 45 to 60 days

Anne-Marije Rook's avatar
By
published
Rad Power Bikes
(Image credit: Rad Power Bikes)

Rad Power Bikes has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, in an effort to safeguard itself from mounting challenges while reorganising its finances as part of a potential sale.

Once one of the most prominent names in the e-bike market, the Seattle-based brand has spent the past year grappling with financial, legal and product-related challenges. And this filing comes just weeks after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued an urgent warning, advising consumers to immediately stop using some of Rad's batteries due to fire risk. The CPSC said Rad “refused to agree to an acceptable recall” as the company is unable to offer replacement batteries or refunds to the affected customers. Rad also told Cycling Weekly that it stands by its products, which were tested and deemed safe by a third party.

Chapter 11 may also allow Rad to seek new financing, restructure insurance arrangements, or reduce other costs in order to fund ongoing operations,” meaning Rad can continue selling bikes and providing customer support while the case unfolds.

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from the Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon, she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a journalist for two decades, including 12 years in cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.