Gorewear cycling kit to cease to exist, but Gore-Tex to remain

German clothing brand to be axed in 2026

German cycling clothing brand Gorewear is to shut down next year.

The news was revealed on Thursday after a letter was sent to retailers by its parent company WL Gore & Associates, which was published by German bike industry site velobiz.de.

A spokesperson of the parent company said: "Gore’s Fabrics business has made the difficult decision to close our Gorewear apparel cycling and running business after over 40 years of dedication and hard work. Despite our best efforts, we faced significant challenges that made it difficult to continue in a highly competitive landscape. 

"We’re incredibly grateful for the loyalty the cycling industry has shown us. Together, we’ve pushed the boundaries in the cycling and running apparel worlds and helped athletes gear up for every weather and every adventure. Our focus is now on supporting our Associates and ensuring a smooth transition while honouring our business partners’ commitments until March 31, 2026. It’s been an unforgettable journey —and one of our greatest journeys yet."

