Gorewear cycling kit to cease to exist, but Gore-Tex to remain

German cycling clothing brand Gorewear is to shut down next year.

The news was revealed on Thursday after a letter was sent to retailers by its parent company WL Gore & Associates, which was published by German bike industry site velobiz.de.

Gorewear is most famous for its outerwear, including waterproof jackets, overshoes, and gloves, but it sells everything from vests to bibshorts too. The brand was founded in 1984, but the current iteration an amalgamation of Gore's running and cycling parts, which happened in 2018.

However, Gore-Tex will still continue, with the waterproof textile used by other brands, including Rapha in the cycling sphere, but also in things like hiking and military wear.

According to velobiz.de, the letter said: "For more than 40 years, we have strived with great dedication and considerable investment to successfully position the Gorewear brand in an extremely competitive environment. However, despite all these efforts, we see no realistic possibility of sustainably achieving our business and financial goals."

Reportedly, orders will reportedly be accepted and fulfilled until 31 March 2026, with the company's website continuing to sell off its stock.

At present, apparently because of Black Friday, there are products up to 60% off on Gorewear's website.

Gorewear is a relatively minor part of the company's wider business, which had a revenue of $4.8 billion in 2024, and employs 12,000 people.

A spokesperson of the parent company said: "Gore’s Fabrics business has made the difficult decision to close our Gorewear apparel cycling and running business after over 40 years of dedication and hard work. Despite our best efforts, we faced significant challenges that made it difficult to continue in a highly competitive landscape.

"We’re incredibly grateful for the loyalty the cycling industry has shown us. Together, we’ve pushed the boundaries in the cycling and running apparel worlds and helped athletes gear up for every weather and every adventure. Our focus is now on supporting our Associates and ensuring a smooth transition while honouring our business partners’ commitments until March 31, 2026. It’s been an unforgettable journey —and one of our greatest journeys yet."