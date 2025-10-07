'Rapha is leaving the WorldTour' – Rapha and EF end partnership after seven years

Rapha and EF Pro Cycling, the entity behind the WorldTour teams EF Education-Easypost and EF Education-Oatly, will part ways at the end of 2025.

The news was first reported by Escape Collective in July, but was announced publicly on Tuesday, and marks the end of a seven-year partnership between the brands. In that time, both the men’s and women’s teams have worn some of the most distinctive pro cycling kit designs in the modern era. It is understood Rapha made the decision to leave.

Rapha began supplying kit to EF in 2019 and set about “disrupting the status quo”, releasing a bold pink kit that would become the team’s signature colour.

“Rapha is leaving the WorldTour – for now,” the company’s CEO Fran Millar said, but vowed: “We will be back.”

“EF Pro Cycling has a unique spirit which we will always respect and champion. But we have made the decision to broaden our horizons and increase our impact across other, progressive areas of elite and participation cycling. This does not mark the end of our support for the world’s most talented and charismatic riders. The next chapter begins now.”

Rapha's 2020 collab with skate brand Palace turned heads at the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At each Giro d’Italia since 2020, Rapha produced switchout kits for the team so as to not clash with the leader’s jersey. Two of these involved collaborations with the clothing company Palace, which immediately sold out their limited edition runs, and saw jerseys listed for four times their retail price on eBay.

Rapha’s partnership with EF went beyond supplying kit. The brand also worked with the team on its ‘Gone Racing’ documentaries, a series of YouTube releases that starred the team’s riders in ‘alternative’ off-road events.

Lachlan Morton rose to popularity through the videos, which gained hundreds of thousands of views.

“This partnership has been nothing short of seismic over the last seven years, continually making waves in the peloton and bringing new fans to the WorldTour. It has been both transformational and truly original,” Millar said.

For EF boss Jonathan Vaughters, the wide reach of the alternative racing videos and the jersey collaborations showed “the hallmark of a successful partnership”.

“We made some noise, and brought new people into our sport along the way,” Vaughters said. “We wish Rapha all the best as they move onto new adventures. It’s an exciting time to be at EF Pro Cycling and we can’t wait to keep building on one of our most successful seasons to date.”

It is unknown at this stage which clothing brand will supply kit to EF’s men’s and women’s teams from 2026. Whichever brand takes on the baton will have the task of designing a rainbow jersey for Magdeleine Vallieres, the recently crowned women’s world champion.

To commemorate their partnership with EF, Rapha are releasing three limited edition jersey designs – one pink, one white and one black – which will be available online and in store from Friday 10 October. “These represent the last opportunity to own a Rapha EF Pro Cycling jersey,” the London-based brand said.