EF Rapha + Palace jerseys already selling for £600 on eBay

After the Rapha + Palace collection sold out in minutes after going on sale at midday, items are already being sold for four-times their retail price on eBay.

The offbeat jersey designed for EF Pro Cycling to wear at the Giro d’Italia was being sold in limited numbers for £145 on both the Palace website as well as Rapha Cycling Club (RCC) members getting first dibs. These were snapped up within minutes and soon started appearing on eBay for £600.

POC Ventral helmets featuring the Palace iconography (unfortunately no the duck-billed TT helmets to be seen) were also being offered for £750 before the buyers had even received their orders.

Hoodies were on sale for £200, t-shirts for £90 and caps for £160.

It wasn’t all bad news, though, as those wanting to own a piece of cycling fashion history without breaking the bank were able to pick up the Palace x Rapha bidon for the more reasonable sum of £58.

Priority access to the collaboration was given to RCC members, to which membership costs £70 annually, with people who were members prior to October 4 given the first chance to purchase.

The full range includes aero jerseys in men’s and women’s fit, as well as bib shorts and a training jersey. Bidons, caps and musettes are also part of the collection, as well as jackets and hoodies.

EF Pro Cycling riders unveiled the kit at the Giro d’Italia team presentation, for which they received a £3,700 fine for ‘non-compliant’ clothing, coincidentally probably the amount of money you need to own the majority of the items.

The design extends to their Cannondale SystemSix race bikes, POC helmets and the team’s cars, which is giving the Italian ProTeams a run for their money in terms of who looks the most visually outrageous.

Rapha returned to the men’s WorldTour in 2019 when it partnered with the team, and says its goal was to “disrupt the status quo… in a sport renowned for its lengthy rule book”.