How to get your hands on the Rapha x Palace kit

Say what you will about Rapha’s ducking crazy collaboration with Palace Skateboards, because love it or hate it, it’s certainly enlivened the conversation around the Giro d’Italia in a year where pro cycling needs all the support it can get. If you – like me – are absurdly partial to the quackers design then you’re in luck, because it is going to be available to buy. With a catch.

The kit, which gained EF Education First a £3,700 fine for ‘non-compliant’ clothing at the Italian race, will go on sale on Friday, October 9.

However, it will be a limited run and will be accessible only to Rapha Cycling Club members. Furthermore, priority access is being given to members who joined on or before Sunday, October 4.

If you feel like Rapha is dangling a pop-art themed carrot in front of cyclists, with the goal of drawing attention to its £70 club membership, you’re probably right. However, if you want a slice of this Giro d’Italia themed history then that’s the price you’ll need to pay. Sadly, you won’t be able to purchase the true piece de resistance – in the form of the duck themed time trial helmet.

As well as access to the Rapha x Palace collab, Rapha CC members get access to early sales, half price delivery, personal injury insurance, half-price coffee and Canyon bike hire at Rapha Clubhouses among other perks.

EF Education First riders unveiled the kit at the Giro d’Italia team presentation. The design extends to their Cannondale SystemSix race bikes, POC helmets and the team’s cars.

Rapha returned to the men’s WorldTour in 2019 when it partnered with the team, and it says its goal was to “disrupt the status quo… in a sport renowned for its lengthy rule book.” As well as this headline-grabbing partnership with Palace, it’s also had riders participating in off-plan “alternative calendar” events outside of the UCI calendar, including gravel and adventure races.

The kit list available to buy includes:

Rapha + Palace Collection EF Aero Jersey – men and women’s fit

Rapha + Palace Pro Team Bib shorts – men and women’s fit

Rapha + Palace Collection Pro Team Training Kersey – men and women’s fit

Rapha + Palace Collection EF Poc Ventral helmet

Rapha + Palace Collection EF Gore-Tex jacket

Rapha + Palace Collection cap

Rapha + Palace Collection team socks

Rapha + Palace Collection mussette

Rapha + Palace Collection water bottle

Rapha + Palace Collection hoodie

Rapha + Palace Collection t-shirt

Rapha + Palace Collection long sleeved t-shirt

Rapha + Palace Collection button down shirt

Rapha + Palace Collection snapback cap

As yet, no prices have been listed, with more information promised at rapha.cc.