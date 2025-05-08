Need a new jersey this weekend? MAAP and Pop Trading Company launch new Bike x Skate capsule, you might actually wear

Cool-Dads rejoice, it's another bike x skate tie-up, but this one looks wearable on a group ride, or down the park.

Man on bike wearing Maap Pop collab hoody
(Image credit: Maap)
Melbourne-based premium cycling and lifestyle apparel brand MAAP and Amsterdam’s Pop Trading Company have announced a new collaboration - bringing their take on skate and bike culture.

This latest partnership, we're told, was born in the streets and far flung fields of Amsterdam, a place where MAAP says, movement and creative expression flow freely. Amsterdam is home to both Pop Trading Company and MAAP’s first European LaB retail store.

Various images of Maap Pop collab collection
(Image credit: Maap)

The new MAAP x Pop collection has a range of on and off bike gear, sharing a similar aesthetic in a range of colours and styles.

