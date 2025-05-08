Need a new jersey this weekend? MAAP and Pop Trading Company launch new Bike x Skate capsule, you might actually wear

Melbourne-based premium cycling and lifestyle apparel brand MAAP and Amsterdam’s Pop Trading Company have announced a new collaboration - bringing their take on skate and bike culture.

This latest partnership, we're told, was born in the streets and far flung fields of Amsterdam, a place where MAAP says, movement and creative expression flow freely. Amsterdam is home to both Pop Trading Company and MAAP’s first European LaB retail store.

The result, Maap tells us, is “a collection for the moments of exploration with friends, and the fleeting encounters that take root. A cross-pollination of ​ the two brands’ signature aesthetics with a subtle nod to the city that connects them through a floral-inspired colour palette.”

It's fair to say, me and many of my colleagues wear the somewhat derogatory 'cool dad' tag with pride, so absolutely love bike-skate tie-ups, but we have no idea what all that means, except this is fashun, so perhaps we’re not supposed to.

What I do know is that crossover collections sell, and beyond the naked commoditisation of our noble sport, they bring more eyes to it. With so-called entry-level road race bikes now out of reach of most youngsters until they get their first job at the Hedge Fund Uncle Edward runs, and with limited opportunities to watch the WorldTour on telly now, these collabs keep it fresh and bring the cool kids in.

Despite typically premium prices which deliberately keep these kinds of capsules exclusive, they do know how to make it all look achingly cool and aspirational, and this new capsule from MAAP is no exception.

Unlike recent collabs however – the brilliant Rapha Palace tie-ups of recent years spring to mind – this one has it’s core target cycling market at it's heart, and manages to hit the cool notes without dressing you up like a 90's billboard, so I’d expect to see a few of these fresh items among the assembly of google-folk, riding out of King’s Cross and into London's Richmond Park this weekend.

Practically, this is all pretty good gear, although I should say I have no experience of the off-bike clobber, I've been using MAAP socks for months, and I really like them. The sock design in this collection, like many of the items actually, stand-alone reasonably well and will likely team up with tons of your existing gear too.

The capsule includes both cycling apparel, off-bike clothing, skate decks and a range of accessories.

Cycling style is taken care of with MAAP’s recently launched Pro Air Jersey 3.0 which we reviewed recently, the Team Long Sleeve Jersey, Atmos Jacket and Team Bib Evo, all of which feature limited edition colours and MAAP & POP graphics.

The collection of off-bike apparel includes a Graphic Tee, a Hooded Sweat, cosy Mohair Knit Sweaters and Cardigans, lightweight technical pants, and a technical Oracle waterproof jacket.

Shop the MAAP & POP collection at MAAP.cc or Pop Trading Company, and in LaB retail stores and select retailers.

The collection will be launched through in-store events and community rides at MAAP LaB stores on the 7th, 9th and 10th of May.

(Image credit: Maap)