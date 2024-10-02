Rapha x Palace 3.0 is here - the two iconic clothing brands reunite with collection inspired by '90s pro cycling style

The latest collaboration with the streetwear brand sees jerseys and accessories featuring designs that draw from one of cycling's most colourful and controversial eras.

Rapha x Palace 3.0 new blue white and pink jerseys
(Image credit: Rapha)
By
published

Rapha is teaming up with “skateboarding pioneers” Palace for the third time in four years.

Released as part of the brand’s 20th Anniversary celebrations, the collection draws inspiration from the pro cycling aesthetic of the 1980’s and ‘90s. For those older enough to remember, it was an era of bright colours with bold and plentiful graphics, seemingly placed on the jerseys at will. And it’s a theme that’s repeated faithfully here.

Luke Friend
Freelance writer

Luke Friend has worked as a writer, editor and copywriter for twenty five years. Across books, magazines and websites, he's covered a broad range of topics for a range of clients including Major League Baseball, the National Trust and the NHS. He has an MA in Professional Writing from Falmouth University and is a qualified bicycle mechanic. He has been a cycling enthusiast from an early age, partly due to watching the Tour de France on TV. He's a keen follower of bike racing to this day as well as a regular road and gravel rider. 

